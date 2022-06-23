‘The Price Is Right’ Announcer George Gray Revealed Tips for Spinning the Big Wheel

He has been the announcer on the TV game show “The Price is Right” for more than a decade, and now George Gray is sharing some tips for spinning the big wheel.

During a recent interview with Cinemablend, “The Price is Right” announcer spoke about the big wheel. “Big muscly guys will try to rip it off the Wheel,” Gray stated. “I think by accident, a lot of older women that don’t have a ton of upper body strength, they can get really lucky because the Wheel has to go around once, otherwise, it doesn’t count.”

The announcer further explained that if the wheel happens o be sitting on $1 when “The Price is Right” contestant spins it and they use all their strength, it just hits the $1 mark. “Just because they got it around one time.”

Also speaking about “The Price is Right” 50th-anniversary tour, Gray shared, “The truth is, I think the fans that are coming out on the tour are probably more excited than the people in the studio, if that’s even possible. I think the tour for our 50th anniversary has been really great, because there’s a lot of people that can’t leave their jobs, or their family or can’t afford a plane ticket or just can’t take the time away from work to come out to Los Angeles to come to the studio to see the taping live.”

‘The Price is Right’ Announcer Talks the Show’s 50th Anniversary

Gray then spoke out about what stands out to him for the 50th anniversary. “I would say just being part of a huge chunk of history, you know, just being part of it. I’m old enough to remember the Bicentennial,” he declared. He also said that being part of “The Price is Right” 50th anniversary was just neat. “We would do retrospectives, you know, it was just it was just super, super neat.”

Gray further spoke about stopping in St. Louis on the tour and how it was amazing for him. “It was amazing. It was very surreal to be down there. [I was] a Cardinals fan, of course. I grew up in St. Louis. I went to games when I was a little kid. And there I am next to the stadium, as an adult with the lights on me. Yeah, it’s really humbling. It’s crazy and surreal and weird, and just a lot of fun.”

“The Price if Right” 50th-anniversary tour will return in September. The highly anticipated tour includes stops in the Canadian cities such as Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Brandon, Winnipeg, and Sudbury. It will return to the U.S. in October, with stops in Englewood, New Jersey; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and East Lansing, Michigan.