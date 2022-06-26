‘The Price Is Right’: Here’s How You Can Become a Contestant on the Show

If you’re an avid The Price is Right fan and think that you have what it takes to win the Showcase Showdown, don’t let your potential go by the wayside. Becoming a contestant isn’t as hard as you may think.

If you’re fully committed to trying your hand at the game, first things first. Check that you’re even eligible to play. Finding out that you can’t step on the TV stage when you’re already knee-deep in travel costs and homemade Drew Carey shirts would be a bust.

According to the fine print, The Price is Right isn’t a free for all. To be a contestant, you must be at least 18 years old and not be in the process of or planning the process of running for public office. You also can’t return to the game show within 10 years of already playing. And you and your family members also can’t work at certain companies. A list of off-limit employers is available online. Be sure to check that and the ever-changing rules before making travel arrangements.

Then, if you make the cut, go ahead and fill out the contestant application, buy tickets to the show, book your flights to LA, reserve your hotel room, and prepare yourself for a visit at the Bob Barker Studio.

But don’t think that the effort stops there. While it looks like players are completely plucked at random, that’s not the case. Co-producer Stan Blits actually pre-selects people before the show even begins.

Be Prepared For a Meet and Greet With ‘The Price is Right’ Producer

Before filming each day, Blits meets each audience member and gives them one minute to pitch themselves. Over the course of a year, he speaks to around 53,000 The Price is Right hopefuls, and he knows exactly what he wants out of his contestants.

“I am looking for energy, sincerity, and potential humor,” he told the New York Post in 2013. “And if they can equal my energy or exceed it and maintain it, they are at the top of the list.”

Host Drew Carey added that Blits’ people reading skills are on point, so don’t try too hard to manipulate the situation. Just be yourself.

“He hardly ever makes a real mistake,” Carey said.

That means that you shouldn’t be too wild and aggressive in the audience while hoping to hear your name followed by “come on down.” Also, never try bribing Blits, that’s a major pet peeve of his.

“People bring me stuff all the time, but I can’t take anything,” he said. “Not even a business card.”

And also, don’t make shirts donning his image. That will actually hurt your chancing of rushing the stage.

“People will put my face on their T-shirts, but the show can’t be about me. There can’t be an awareness that I am here,” he added.

And once you make it through your speed chat, don’t drop your enthusiasm. Blits has a list of people to call, but he checks to maintain they’re still full of pep and enthusiasm as they cheer from their seats—just remember to stay happy, not aggressive.