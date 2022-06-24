‘The Price Is Right’: One of the Show’s Models Had a Role on ‘CSI: Miami’

Being a The Price is Right model might not seem like the most obvious foundation for an acting career, but it was for Amber Lancaster. Lancaster has been a presenter and model on classic tv game show since 2008 and remains there to this day. She’s actually been on an amazing 444 episodes to date and counting. While many actors struggle as waiters as they build their acting career, Lancaster seems to have the ultimate day job while also going out on auditions.

Appearing as a The Price is Right presenter is a career destination point for many models. With a great salary, reasonable hours and tasteful attire to wear, it’s a choice gig. However, it was never Amber Lancaster’s main goal to model. “My plan was to move out [to Los Angeles] for work and I started modeling because it was the easiest thing to get gigs for,” she told Motor Trend back in 2006. “But since there’s a shelf life for models, I started to do some acting.”

How the Price is Right model got started in acting, and landed on CSI: Miami

After a stint as a Seattle Seahawks cheerleader and conventional model, Lancaster landed a job at The Price is Right. From here, Lancaster’s acting career thrived. The actor made guest appearances on popular comedy shows like Entourage and Community. She also made appearances on daytime soap operas like Days of Our Lives. Lancaster even managed to land a lead part on tv. She played Jenny Swanson on the MTV show The Hard Times of RJ Berger, which ran for two seasons. All of these acting jobs while still presenting on The Price is Right!

However, we haven’t touched on Lancaster’s role on CSI: Miami. The Price is Right model appeared on the show in 2011, during its final, 10th season. Entitled “Killer Regrets,” the plot revolves around Horatio (David Caruso) dealing with an assassin out to get a Mexican sheriff. Lancaster played a lab tech named Jamie Mitchell in the episode. The model-turned-actress was excited for the role, and took to Twitter to promote it. “My ‘CSI Miami’ episode airs tonight if you wanna check me out as new lab tech transfer ‘Jamie Mitchell,” she tweeted on October 23, 2011.

Lancaster also recently made waves for being open about her age on social media, something many actors over 40 shy away from. Not only did she reveal she is over 40, but she frequently posts images of herself without make-up. Despite Amber Lancaster’s success as an actor, she seems to have no plans to leave The Price is Right. She is currently pulling double duty, appearing on both the daytime and evening version of the show alongside host Drew Carey.