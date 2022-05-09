‘The Ranch’ Star Kelli Goss Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child, Reveals Photo

Big news for fans of The Ranch, Kelli Goss has a baby on the way – and he or she is due sooner than you might expect! Kelli Goss broke the news on Instagram, posting a series of images on a Hawaiian beach during golden hour, The Ranch star visibly pregnant.

In the caption, she revealed that she wasn’t in Hawaii for just any vacation, she’s on her babymoon! “Our secret is getting too big to keep!” Gross wrote. “[Justin Wilmers] & I are so excited to share [baby Wilmers] coming this July – yes, in like 2 months!!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers, soon-to-be mothers, want-to-be mothers, bonus mothers, and everyone in between,” Goss continued. “I’m so happy to be joining the club.”

To make the photoshoot even more touching, Kelli Goss’ husband, Justin Wilmers, revealed that he’s the one who took the photos! “Cannot wait [Kelli Goss]!” he wrote. “P.S. how much was your photographer?” He then joked that he learned photography from the best when Nashville-based events photographer, Laura Moll, compliments his skills.

The announcement was, of course, met with an enormous amount of support from fans and friends alike. “This is fantastic news!!!” wrote fellow The Ranch actress, Elisha Cuthbert. “So beautiful. Congratulations you guys! XO”

“Omggg!! So happy for you guys!! So so beautiful Kelli!!” a fan added. “What?! Had no clue!! Congrats to you both,” another said. The pregnancy announcement came just eight months after Kelli Goss and Justin Wilmers became husband and wife back in September of 2021.

Sam Elliott Calls Working With Kelli Goss on ‘The Ranch’ a ‘Real Joy’

Sam Elliott‘s acting credits don’t include many comedies, which made him a little nervous to join Kelli Goss on the cast of The Ranch. Now that he’s part of the series, however, he knows he made the right decision.

During a press conference following the Season 1 premiere, Elliott opened up about his thoughts and feelings regarding the sitcom. “The thought that all of a sudden I’m doing a four-camera show and working with people that have proven themselves in this genre for so many years is a pretty astounding thing for me personally,” Elliott said, as reported by Family Choice Awards.

“I just think life is funny, you know. I mean, not that it’s ha ha funny, but it’s often funny, and I think that comes out of perspective,” Elliott said. “It’s a real joy to go to work and make people laugh, I must say. And this is the first time I’ve really had an opportunity to do that. I mean, I find that a real gift.”