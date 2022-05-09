‘The Ranch’ Star Kelli Goss Reveals Wedding Photos

It’s an exciting time for The Ranch star Kelli Goss. The television star recently revealed that she is about to take on her most exciting role yet, that of a new mom. Now, the television actress is looking back at her April 30 wedding to husband Justin Wilmers. Goss shared pics of the big day with her Instagram followers.

“FINALLY, a few from my favorite day,” Kelli Goss says in the Instagram post.

In the Instagram post, The Ranch star gives her fans a glimpse of her “favorite day” sharing some gorgeous images as she poses with her new husband, Justin Wilmers.

In the photos, the stunning bride stands arm in arm with her Wilmers while donning a beautifully elegant white wedding gown. The gorgeous dress features buttons down the back; a classic train and a tasteful slit in the flowing gown that leaves the dress wisping over the luscious green lawn while the couple smile together in the frame. Goss’s dress has a unique feature with a loose off-the-shoulder style featuring some billowy sleeves.

The Ranch’s Kelli Goss Shows Off Some Touching Moments With Her New Husband

Kelli Goss was nothing short of stunning on her wedding day. Meanwhile, Wilmers adds a dash of dapper to the photos with his handsome black tux. In one of the images, the couple shares an intimate moment. This touching moment comes as the newlyweds rest their foreheads against each other underneath Goss’s elegant veil.

Another image shows the groom as he kisses his bride on the cheek, and another pic features the couple as they embrace each other in an affectionate hug. Other photos in the Insta carousel show the couple walking hand in hand.

Wilmers And Goss Share Engagement News In July 2020

In a July 2020 Instagram post, The Ranch star took to Instagram to share a collection of fun pics from the couple’s picture-perfect beachside proposal.

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!” the actress exclaims in the Insta caption.

“Turns out you got yourself the best birthday present of them all: ME. FOREVER,” Goss quips. “I love you so much [Wilmers].” However, it would be over a year before fans got any news about the couple’s wedding. News that came when the actress confirmed the big day by sharing a black and white pic of her and Wilmers. Goss adds a caption with the pic simply saying: “Husband & wife.”

Now, the actress is sharing another big moment as she and Wilmers prepare for parenthood. In a touching Mothers Day Insta post, Goss announces that she and Wilmers are expecting their first child. Quite the exciting year for the Netflix star and her husband! And we can’t wait to see what the couple will be sharing next!