‘The Rookie: Feds’: ABC Drops First Sneak Peek of Upcoming Spinoff Series

The Rookie: Feds is officially coming to ABC. And the network finally gave a sneak peek at the action this week.

As the video highlights, the lead character in Feds has a similar backstory to the lead in The Rookie—she’s the oldest person going into her job.

“I was just the oldest rookie on the LAPD,” John Nolen says as the promo opens.

“I’m the oldest trainee at the academy,” Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) responds.

As the 16-second clip plays out, it shows Clark having a blast while chasing down criminals on the streets of LA, despite some apparent danger. And at the end, she stands with Nolan as he tells her that she’s “the real thing.”

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Will Be Part of ABC’s Fall Lineup

The Rookie: Feds first tested audiences this season as a two-part backdoor pilot. And ABC reportedly ordered the spinoff to series shortly after announcing that the original show would come back for a fifth season.

Along with Nash, the cast includes Frankie Faison and Felix Solis. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter serve as co-creators. And both will executive produce with Nash, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller. Nathan Fillion, who plays John Nolan in the original series, will also be an EP.

When the first pilots debuted in March, they brought in The Rookie’s second-biggest audience of its fourth season, with 3.8 million viewers, according to TVLine. Because of the huge draw to the spinoff, it’s no surprise that the network decided to lock down on a full season.

The Rookie: Feds doesn’t have an official premiere date just yet. But ABC has announced that it will be part of the upcoming fall TV lineup, and the series will live in the 10/9c timeslot on Tuesdays.

‘The Rookie’ is Still Enjoying a Successful Run After Four Years

Meanwhile, The Rookie is still enjoying a strong run during its Sunday night slot. And now that the story is taking John Nolan into a new season, he’s proving to not be so much of a rookie anymore.

As Nathan Fillion told ABC 7, the cop is working his way up the ladder at the LAPD. And we’re going to see a lot of new professional maturity from the character this fall.

“Right now, as it stands, you’re going to see in the new season, he becomes a P2. He has earned the respect and all the accolades that come along with that and the responsibilities. He’s made some mistakes – there are certain aspects of policing he’ll never be able to do because of those mistakes – but I think he’s going to find his own path, and a new path that he likes.”

The Rookie aired its season 4 finale this week. But you can still catch up on reruns each Sunday at 10/9c