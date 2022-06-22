‘The Rookie: Feds’ Casts Kevin Zegers in Series Regular Role

The Rookie: Feds has added another actor to its cast. Rebel’s Kevin Zegers will be joining the series this fall as a method actor who decides to switch careers and become an FBI agent.

His character, Brendon Acres, is a recent Quantico graduate who feels like he has a lot to prove in the field, according to Deadline. Before becoming an agent, he was famous for a lead role in a popular TV series called Vampire Cop. And in school and on the job, few people can look past that and take him seriously.

However, Brendon is surprisingly qualified for his position. While training to be a method actor, he mastered martial arts and gun slinging. And on top of that, he has a master’s in computer science.

In real life, Zegers is recognizable for some major series such as Dawn of the Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and Gossip Girl. He also starred as Toby in the Oscar-nominated 2005 film, Transamerica.

The Rookie: Feds is a spinoff of Fox’s hit procedural The Rookie. Feds debuted as a two-part backdoor pilot with the original series in March. And with 3.8 million viewers, the episodes brought The Rookie its second-largest audience of the season. So in May, ABC ordered the pilot to series.

The story follows Special Agent Simone Clark, the oldest rookie at the FBI Academy. And while it doesn’t have an official premiere date, the network has shared that it will air on Tuesdays at 10/9c.

Aside from Zegers, the show will also star Niecy Nash in the lead role and Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, and Felix Solis as regulars. The show comes from the minds of Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. And Nash, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller will serve as executive producers.

Watch a Preview of ABC’s ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Shortly after ABC dropped the news that the pilot of The Rookie Feds was ordered to series, it gave fans a first look at the episodes to come.

In a brief video, Agent Clark spends some time with The Rookie’s Officer John Nolen and realizes that the two have a lot in common.

“I was just the oldest rookie on the LAPD,” Nolen says as the duo drives in his squad car.

“I’m the oldest trainee at the academy,” Clark responds, shocked.

The remaining seconds highlight Clark as she chases high-profile criminals in downtown Los Angeles. And at the end, she has a brief heart-to-heart with Nolan where he tells her that he thinks she’s “the real thing.”