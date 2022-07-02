‘The Rookie: Feds’: Here’s the Confirmed Cast So Far for the Spinoff Series

In 2018, The Rookie premiered, a police procedural following John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), a 40-something who joins the LAPD and becomes the oldest rookie at the station. Not only is the series based on a true story, it’s a recent one! In 2015, William Norcross really did join the LAPD in his mid-40s. The series garnered enough success that earlier this year, ABC ordered a spin-off, The Rookie: Feds.

This time, the series would follow an FBI agent rather than a police officer. To give their new idea a test run, The Rookie: Feds, was given a two-episode backdoor pilot in Season 4 of the flagship show.

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Confirmed Cast Members

The Rookie: Feds is set to premiere on September 27, 2022. And though the cast has undergone some small tweaks along the way, it appears that we finally have a semi-complete cast list.

Simone Clark (Niecy Nash)

In the backdoor pilot of The Rookie: Feds, fans got a glimpse of the starring character of the new series – Simone Clark, played by Niecy Nash. She’s a determined, hard-working agent and mother. And because she decided to have both a family and a demanding career, she’s also the oldest rookie in Quantico.

Felix Solis (Matthew Garza)

We also met Special Agent Felix Solis (Matthew Garza). The pilot episodes revealed decidedly less about this character. We do know, however, that he and Simone will likely have a tumultuous relationship, as he seems uncertain about the new agent and her capabilities.

Christopher “Cutty” Clark (Frankie Faison)

Next up is Christopher “Cutty” Clark, played by Frankie Faison. Cutty is Simone’s estranged father and a man recently released after spending eight years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Cutty and Simone’s bond isn’t the strongest, but the pilot hinted at an improved relationship in the future.

Laura Stensen (Britt Robertson)

To provide a direct contrast to Simone Clark, producers cast Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, the youngest person to ever join the behavioral analysis unit. Laura’s major conflict, at least early on, will be a confidence struggle. Her boyfriend cheated on her with her best friend, and she feels that a talented profiler would have caught on sooner.

Brendon Acres (Kevin Zegers)

In June, Kevin Zegers joined The Rookie: Feds as Brendon Acres. Brendon is an unusual character for a police procedural, as he’s an actor turned FBI agent. His fellow agents know him as the star of a show within the show, Vampire Cop. As a result, no one takes him seriously.

Carter Hope (James Lesure)

Last but not least is Carter Hope, played by James Lesure. Carter jumped to the FBI after a successful career as a lawyer. Because of his background, he’s a no-nonsense, by-the-book kind of guy. He provides another contrast and conflicting character to Simone, who’s already found trouble with her unorthodox methods.