‘The Rookie’ Promotes Cast Member To Series Regular

Tru Valentino is no longer a rookie on “The Rookie” — he has now been promoted to a series regular.

Valentino joined the cast of the crime show in season 4 as a cast member, playing Officer Aaron Thorsen. With season 5 approaching this September, it has been announced that his character will also become a main one in the upcoming season.

The crime show, which centers around John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), is a procedural crime drama. John experienced a life-altering incident. He then decided to pursue his dream of joining the LAPD, and becomes the force’s oldest rookie. The show also stars Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Titus Makin Jr., Alyssa Diaz, Afton Williamson, Melissa O’Neil, Mercedes Mason, Shawn Ashmore, and Richard T. Jones.

Valentino’s character, Officer Aaron Thorsen, is a newbie rookie, who comes onto the show after being involved in a murder case that he was found not guilty in. His reputation of being a suspect in the murder of his roommate still affects him greatly, even though he was acquitted.

Thorsen was trained by Detective Nyla Harper (Cox), whose nickname for him was “Five Minutes”. This is how long she thought he would last before she kicked him out of the program. However, Thorsen persevered and quickly became a fan-favorite character.

Fans React to Tru Valentino’s Promotion

Fans reacted to the news of Valentino’s promotion with excitement. Twitter user @rewatch_rookie quote tweeted the news, saying “YAAAS! YAAAS! Best News! Congrats, @Tru_Valentino! We are elated to have more Aaron Thorsen! #TheRookie.”

Some fans are also looking forward to the character’s development from season 4 to the new season. Twitter user @CauseRSisEpic said, “When you realize that Aaron Thorsen is probably almost at the end of his rookie era with how quickly time went by in S4 #TheRookieRewatch.”

Valentino is also known for his other work, which includes “Psychonauts 2” and “Fast & Furious Spy Racers.” Fans are looking forward to seeing more of him in the show.

Season 5 of ‘The Rookie’

(SPOILERS FOR SEASON 4 FINALE) Season 4 of “The Rookie” ended with Tim Bradford (Winter) and Lucy Chen (O’Neill) took their friendship to the next level. It also left questions with Valentino’s character, and if Officer Harper would still be his T.O.. Main character John Nolan is dealing with relationship drama himself as well. Fans are also looking forward to these questions and more being answered in the upcoming season.

The show has not announced how Thorsen’s storyline will progress, but viewers are definitely excited to see more of Officer Aaron Thorsen and Tru Valentino in season 5 of “The Rookie.”