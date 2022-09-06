‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Premiere: What to Know

With a new TV season about to start, we are getting a little insight into the Season 5 premiere for the ABC show The Rookie. We will see Eric Winter return to play Sergeant Bradford. Officer Chen, once again, is played by Melissa O’Neil. But in the Season 5 premiere, it’s quite a battle between two people. The episode is titled Double Down and you can tune in to see it on Sunday, September 25, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, TV Line states.

So, we are going to see John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, at odds with Rosalind Dyer, a serial killer, played by Annie Wersching. We also will see Lucy and Tim work undercover. They will join forces with the Las Vegas Police Department and Detective Angela Lopez, played by Alyssa Diaz. Their case will have them looking to arrest those in charge of a criminal enterprise. Keep your eyes out for Lisseth Chavez this season. She is scheduled to appear as Celina on the show. Also, Tru Valentino will appear as a series regular in his role of Officer Aaron Thorsen.

Showrunner For ‘The Rookie’ Reveals Details About Nolan

Notice that we mention Nolan’s presence in the premiere. Yet let us take a longer look at the entire season. What in the world might be in the cards for Nolan in Season 5? We get some insight on this matter. “Early in season 5, John Nolan’s going to become a training officer,” showrunner Alexi Hawley said in an interview. “He’ll be the oldest rookie training officer.” For his part, Fillion happened to talk about this situation at the San Diego Comic-Con event. “We started off with, this guy is the rookie,” Fillion said. “Now he’s elevated to another level of his job.”

It’s always good to get an update from show cast members. Back in the good old summertime, Fillion and O’Neil apppear in an Instagram video. It happens to be on O’Neil’s account. They were shown driving across the lots where they were filming new episodes. That’s always good to see. When actors get a chance to share their workplace mages with fans, then it brings everyone closer together.

“Still integrating from an extremely potent time away from work,” O’Neil wrote in the caption area. “Phewph! More on that another time – maybe. in the meantime, here’s a little hey-hello” that both Fillion and O’Neil shared. “Such a treat to be back at it with our @therookieabc fam!!!” O’Neil wrote. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open for a spinoff titled The Rookie: Feds that stars Niecy Nash-Betts. It also will be part of the ABC fall schedule. Look for possible crossovers between both shows, too.