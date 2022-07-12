‘The Sopranos’ Creator Says Late Star Tony Sirico Was the ‘Only’ Actor to Request This Major Change on Show

The TV world is still reeling from the news of Tony Sirico’s passing. Sirico was beloved for his popular role on HBO’s The Sopranos. The show is often regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and the electrifying cast is a major component of the show’s success.

Series creator, David Chase recently spoke with Vulture about his experience working with Sirico. Chase said Sirico was not an actor who ever had a lot of questions. He just knew what was needed out of the performance on any given day. However, there was one occasion where Sirico spoke up.

“He never asked me anything. At least I can’t remember him ever asking me anything. He wasn’t the kind of actor who had a lot of questions about his character,” Chase said. “I will say, Tony was part of one of the greatest casts of all time. It was certainly the greatest cast I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked with some incredible casts. But he was the only one who ever asked me to have a line changed. And I did it.”

Friends Remember Tony Sirico

Chase described the situation in his interview. The scene in question had another character refer to Pauly as a ‘bully.’ But Sirico did not like that word choice. Chase usually stands by his work, but this time he made an exception for Sirico.

“I don’t recall [what I changed it to]. The important thing is, he didn’t like that word. He didn’t like it at all,” Chase said. “I wonder if [his past had] something to do with why he was so sensitive about it. Maybe he had been a bully as a young man. I’ve seen a picture of him as a young man standing out in the street next to a parking meter with a tank top on. Flexing his muscles, you know. He looked the part.”

Tributes have poured in since the news of Sirico’s passing broke. Fans and co-stars alike have voiced their love and appreciation for the fallen actor. One man Sirico spent a lot of screen time with was Michael Imperioli. Imperioli took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his friend and co-star who was so influential in the formation of his character.

“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known,” Imperioli wrote. “I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten.”