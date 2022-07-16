‘The Talk’ Host Jerry O’Connell Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage With Wife Rebecca Romijn

The Talk host Jerry O’Connell and his wife Rebecca Romijn are celebrating 15 years of holy matrimony, and they’re cherishing every moment of the journey.

July 15th marked the anniversary. And to recognize the milestone, the stars penned sweet tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

“15 years today!” O’Connell wrote next to a photo of him and his wife enjoying a swim in a crystal-clear lake. “This one puts up with my mommy issues, cheapness and is infinitely out of my league. INFINITELY.”

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!” he ended. “Love ya, babe!”

Romijn followed suit with a post that included a carousel of snapshots she caught while on a European getaway with O’Connell.

“Still smiling after all these years,” she wrote. “Happy 15th Anniversary @mrjerryoc Love you!!”

Jerry O’Connell Met his Bride While Partying in Las Vegas

The TV host and his fashion model wife, who share 13-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie, met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas when Romijn was fresh off her divorce from John Stamos.

“Rebecca was in the VIP section of the party and I was not,” O’Connell remembered while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show in 2019. “I saw you in the VIP section. And you were newly single, and I was like, ‘I got to get some of that, right there.’ It was a pool party, so I took my shirt off, I did some pushups right there and got some oil. I was super flexing. I had met my wife once before that at the time. But through the rope, I was like, ‘Hey, Rebecca!'”

Rebecca Romijn helped her husband with his hosting duties that day, and she shared that O’Connell did charm his way into the VIP section. When he did, he scored Rominjn’s phone number and took on a few dates while in Vegas.

“Then I flew home, and I needed a ride home from the airport,” she said. “And I called Jerry, and he drove me home and basically never left.”

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight last month, Jerry O’Connell joked that he’s “shocked” that he and his wife have made it 15 long years together. But he had already prepared for the day with “an above moderately priced piece of hardware” that holds a precious stone.

And he added that he and Romijn will celebrate as a family.

“I know this doesn’t sound the most romantic, [but we’ll] probably [do] something with our kids,” he said. “Our kids are 13, so they’re always like, ‘Well, what are we doing? You’re going by yourselves? What do you mean you’re going by yourselves? So weird.'”