‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show

Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists.

She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.

And since it’s always best to do what you know, Morales plays an investigative journalist. That’s not a stretch. When Morales joined The Talk, she’d worked for NBC News in some capacity for 21 years. She mainly anchored the news and served as a host of the Today show. Morales joined The Talk as its moderator, Oct. 11, 2021.

“I have some exciting news to share!” Morales told her fellow co-hosts “Starting next month, I have a little role — well, it’s a recurring role — on the CBS Daytime drama The Young and the Restless.”

The Talk Moderator Plays Talia Morgan on Y&R

In Genoa City, she’ll go by Talia Morgan, ace reporter.

“And I’m investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters,” Morales explained. “You know, she’s the one who faked her own death. She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

For background purposes, Diane Jenkins faked her own drowning in a river outside of town. This was a decade ago. Nikki Newman admitted she killed Jenkins, but she fought her as self defense. But since it’s a soap opera, we know no death is permanent. You just get a bit of plastic surgery and a more detailed backstory.

“I’m having so much fun, these ladies are incredible,” Morales said of the cast members of Young and the Restless involved in her story line. But so far, Morales said she hasn’t had the privilege of doing “one of those soap opera slaps.” Seriously, what in the name of Abbott is that all about. Somebody script her a slap.

Morales already is filming. Her first episode runs Aug, 17. She says she’s mostly worked with two soap opera veterans — Walters and Melody Thomas Scott.

Susan Walters plays Diane Jenkins, who faked her own death. Natalie Morales of The Talk portrays a reporter investigating Jenkins. (Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

Chat Show Picked Up by CBS for a 13th Season

It’s not the first time The Talk moderator has worked on network TV. She’s appeared (as herself) in shows like This Is Us, Nashville and Graves. She’s also done movies, including Zoolander 2, Pitch Perfect 2 and some of the Sharknado movies.

CBS reports that The Young and the Restless has topped all other soap operas for the past 32 years. Meanwhile, CBS renewed The Talk for a 13th season. The show tried something different this past year by going with a mixed panel of hosts. Former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila joined the panel to give The Talk two male hosts.