‘The Talk’ Panelist Jerry O’Connell to Co-Host New Show With Wife Rebecca Romijn

Jerry O’Connell will have more than just The Talk to do this fall. He’ll also partner with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, to co-host a new reality show.

And the reality show is a throwback to a 1970s staple, Love Boat. But in 2022, CBS is calling it The Real Love Boat. It’ll premiere Oct. 5 on CBS. The classic TV show inspired this reality dating series. The contestants meet, party and possibly fall in love on this luxury cruise ship churning through the Mediterranean. CBS officials say the show will feature destination dates. Those are a natural given that the setting is a cruise ship. One couple will win a big cash prize and a free voyage on Princess Cruises.

The social media accounts for The Talk and CBS posted about McConnell’s new gig on their Instagram pages. O’Connell mentioned that he and Romijn would be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary while they’re hosting the show.

The Real Love Boat will be out at sea for a month. And according to CBS, crew members also will help passengers find love and offer dating advice. It’s unclear how much time O’Connell will miss from The Talk. His co-hosts cheered on his new show.

“Can’t wait to see this,” wrote Akbar Gbajabiamila🇺🇸. Amanda Kloots replied “Yay.” And Paula Abdul, a former American Idol judge, even chimed in with a series of heart and kiss emojis.

The Real Love Boat will be a feature of CBS’ reality Wednesday programming. It’s sandwiched between Survivor and The Amazing Race.

The couple issued a statement about their new hosting duties: “After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” the two said. “When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’”

Here’s a group photo of The Talk hosts for 2021-22. They are Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O\’Connell & Natalie Morales. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

O’Connell is coming up on his one-year anniversary of The Talk. The show did a reboot after Sharon Osbourne left the daytime talker as a moderator in March 2021. O’Connell became a permanent host on July 15. He also was the first male host on the talk show. He’d served as a guest host before he was elevated to a permanent job. In his first episode, O’Connell told his fellow The Talk hosts:

“It’s an exciting time, it’s something new,” O’Connell said. “I don’t want to say it’s scary but it’s new, so it’s a change. And change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake it up a little bit. This is definitely shaking it up, but that was very touching guys. Thank you so much. I’m excited to be part of the family!”

O’Connell also is hosting the game-show Pictionary for Fox this fall. Like her husband, Romijn also has a main job. She stars in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.