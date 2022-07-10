‘The Terminal List’ Author Says Critics Are ‘Triggered’ by the Chris Pratt-Led Show

Author Jack Carr is finally weighing in on the negative reviews that critics have been giving Amazon’s adaptation of his book series, The Terminal List.

The streaming TV series has been all the buzz lately, thanks to its extremely high audience score and extremely low critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As it stands, the professionals have dubbed it as a 46%, a slight increase over the past week. While users handed it a 95%.

On Friday (July 8), Carr visited Tucker Carlson Tonight. And, of course, Carlson couldn’t help but note the huge discrepancy between the scores. He then asked Carr why he thought so many critics panned the highly-popular series. And the author was ready with an answer. He believes it has everything to do with politics.

“It falls right in line with everything that I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now,” he said. “It seems to have triggered quite a few of these critics.”

As Carr continued, he said that the “95 percent viewer rating” makes all the drama worthwhile because those voters are the people he made the show for—not the critics.

“We made it for the soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine that went downrange to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit on the couch and say, ‘Hey, these guys put in the work. They put in the effort to make something special and make a show that speaks to them.’ And that 95 percent rating lets me know that we at least got close.”

Carr, who is a former Navy SEAL himself, serves as the show’s executive producer with Antoine Fuqua and lead star Chris Pratt.

‘The Terminal List’ is Currently Amazon’s Number 1 Series

Aside from the solid rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Terminal List is also sitting pretty as the number one series on Prime Video, which has made the critics’ pannings even more confusing.

Because of that, the cast and crew are taking the political drama with grace and they’re enjoying the show’s popularity with audiences. Pratt even has his mind on a second season. The Terminal List is based on a series of five books. So there is plenty of content to keep the story rolling.

In the series, Pratt plays a Navy SEAL commander named James Reese who returns home after his platoon is ambushed. Soon after, he learns that there are dark forces behind the attack. And he finds out that those forces are still targeting his loved ones. So he goes on a mission to seek vengeance.

The entire first season of The Terminal List is now streaming for subscribers on Amazon Prime.