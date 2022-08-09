‘The Terminal List’ Creator Calls Out Critics Panning the Chris Pratt-Led Series

The Terminal List creator and author is firing back after critics panned the Amazon Prime series.

In the Chris Pratt-led story, Navy SEAL commander James Reese returns to the US after his platoon is ambushed. And shortly after, he goes on a self-led vengeance mission after he learns that dark forces were behind the attack and they’re continuing to threaten his friends and family at home.

Upon its debut, the eight-episode first season was praised by audiences. The Terminal List immediately soared to become Prime’s most-watched series. It also earned 1.6 billion streaming hours during its first week on the platform. And fans gave it a healthy 94% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But while the average viewers sang praises, critics with nearly all the major publications panned the show. According to them, the plot sensationalizes conservative politics. But Jack Carr, who authored the novel by the same name and served as a series executive producer and writer, doesn’t see it that way.

“We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned,” he shared with Fox & Friends. “The Daily Beast, in particular, their review was quite mean. But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is competent with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions they just kind of lose it a little bit.”

Jack Carr Says He Didn’t Create ‘The Terminal List‘ For the Critics

The Daily Beast‘s Nick Schager gave one of the most scathing reviews. In his article, he called the series an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy.” Fans have since defended the show by saying that the critics don’t like the story because it’s “anti-woke.” But the writer doesn’t believe that the sentiment is entirely accurate. He doesn’t believe that the thriller is anti-anything. He simply thinks that because the show doesn’t pander to a specific agenda, it’s getting a bad wrap.

“There’s no ‘woke’ or ‘anti-woke,’” Carr continued. “But just because there’s not this ‘woke’ stuff that’s shoved into it, then it’s perceived – by critics, at least – as not promoting their agenda. So they’re going to hate it.”

On both Fox and Friends and an installment of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carr pointed out that he didn’t make The Terminal List for the critics. So he’s not upset by their writings. Furthermore, he believes the story speaks volumes about the sacrifices the members of our armed services have made.

“What’s important to me and to Chris Pratt,” he added, “was that we made something that would speak to those members of the military who went down range over the last 20 years so they could sit down and say, ‘These guys put in the work and made a show that speaks to me.’”