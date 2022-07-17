‘The Terminal List’ Star Chris Pratt Reveals Pitch Video That Got the Show Made

Love it or hate it, The Terminal List is the reigning king on Amazon Prime. And it’s all thanks to a newly revealed pitch video shared by the lead actor, Chris Pratt.

Pratt posted the successful pitch on his Instagram page earlier this week. In the caption, he admitted that he knew The Terminal List would make a perfect TV adaptation as soon as he began reading it. And he noted that it’s been over two years since he asked Amazon to pick it up.

“It not only gave me the opportunity to grow as an actor but as a producer as well,” he added. “Thanks for watching @terminallistpv!”

You can watch the entire video below.

As he explains in the clip, his good friend and Navy Seal, Jared Shaw, introduced him to the both story and its author, Jack Carr—also a Navy Seal. And the two hoped that Pratt could turn it into a full-length film.

However, Pratt thought it was better suited as a series. Because that way, he had “10 hours to tell a story rather than an hour and a half.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also promised Amazon that if they agreed to take the show, that “it will be an absolute surprise to audiences.”

Critics are Panning ‘The Terminal List’ While Fans Continue to Rave

And Pratt was right, The Terminal List was a surprise hit that has viewers asking for more. It’s currently the number 1 rated series on Prime. And it holds a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, not everyone is pleased with the series, especially critics. The country’s most popular publications have panned the series by saying it’s “drably directed” and that Pratt gave “his laziest performance to date.”

The less-than-flattering fanfare isn’t bothering the actors or creators, though. And Carr isn’t worrying about it either. During an interview with Tucker Carlson Tonight, he shrugged off the drama by saying that he and the team “didn’t make [The Terminal List] for the critics.”

Carr serves as the show’s executive producer with Antoine Fuqua and Chris Pratt.

“We made it for the soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine that went downrange to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit on the couch and say, ‘Hey, these guys put in the work. They put in the effort to make something special and make a show that speaks to them,’ he shared. “And that 95 percent rating lets me know that we at least got close.”