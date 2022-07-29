‘The Terminal List’ Star Chris Pratt Shares the ‘Many Faces of James Reece’ in BTS Photos

Actor Chris Pratt of The Terminal List is dumping out some photos and sharing the many different faces of James Reece with us. Pratt must have decided that Instagram was as good a place to post these as any other. Well, we’re glad that the Guardians of the Galaxy star decided to do so. There are so many to look at here, so let’s take a look.

Pratt plays James Reece in the Amazon original series. He’s joined in the cast by Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, and Riley Keough as Lauren Reece. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jai Courtney, and Jeanne Tripplehorn also are in the series. It is based on the 2018 novel by Jack Carr.

If you have seen Pratt lately, then you know that he’s been keeping himself in good shape. In yet another behind-the-scenes snap, the Jurassic World actor is showing off his buff look. And there’s nothing wrong with that as the comments were filled with words about his look.

Chris Pratt’s Son Gets The Best Of Dad In Selfie

Yet the real interesting comments would come upon fans noticing a sticky note. The reason that this is rather cute is that the note comes from Pratt’s son Jack. What’s written on there? “See ya at 8:00 ish, [love] Jack.” That’s pretty cool right there and the fact that the kid is getting some attention is even cooler. Sure, his dad is ripped up…but the kid and his note? Priceless.

While we all know Chris Pratt from his movies or his time appearing opposite Amy Poehler on TV in Parks and Recreation, there had been some scuttlebutt about another role. Apparently, it was rumored by Deadline that he was in line to play Indiana Jones. Man, that is Harrison Ford’s gig. It would be hard to see someone else playing Indy at all. Still, Pratt did have something to say about the rumored possibility. Heck, he even gets in a friendly dig toward the legendary Steven Spielberg.

“I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is,” Pratt said on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. “Steven who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? Here’s the thing. All I know is that I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford who said that when, and I don’t even really know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, he was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.'” That sounds like a solid answer to any rumored thoughts about him playing Indiana Jones. Pratt has enough solid gigs in his work life to keep him busy. Let’s look forward to another Guardians movie in the series.