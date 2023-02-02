‘The Terminal List’ Starring Chris Pratt Gets Renewed for Second Season

The Terminal List, which stars Chris Pratt, will be coming on back as it got renewed for a second season. But things are expanding in the show’s TV world. The show will become a franchise for Amazon Studios and MRC. Pratt also is an executive producer of the show, too. Prime Video gave the show a Season 2 renewal while also picking up an untitled prequel/Ben Edwards origin series. It will be starring and executive produced by Taylor Kitsch. It comes from The Terminal List creator and executive producer David DiGilio.

Additional characters from the 2018 Jack Carr novel will appear in the prequel series. They include Navy SEAL James Reece, played by Pratt, and Raife Hastings, who is a former SEAL pal of Reece. His possible arrival was set up in Season 1 of The Terminal List.

‘The Terminal List’ Scores Big Ratings For Prime Video

There have been talks about a second season of The Terminal List. The show has scored big for Prime Video, getting up to No. 2 on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings chart. During these months-long talks, Pratt made the suggestion about expanding the series with a prequel. He will be an executive producer through his Indivisible Productions along with Kitsch.

Others alongside for the prequel as executive producers include DiGilio, who serves as showrunner; and The Terminal List executive producers Carr and Antoine Fuqua. Producers for the show include Max Adams, a writer who is a former Army Ranger; and Pratt’s longtime coach Jared Shaw, a former Navy SEAL.

So, this prequel is described as an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator. It will explore the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

The Terminal List, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, is about the story of James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family.

After the ratings success of the eight-episode first season, which launched July 1, Pratt hinted that more episodes are coming during a September appearance on Carr’s podcast Danger Close, Deadline reports. “To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about,” he said. “We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away.”

Last August, Pratt took a minute or two out of his day to rip “woke critics” of the show. He posted some information that let fans know the show was getting good marks from them.