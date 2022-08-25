‘The View’ Alum Meghan McCain Reflects on Anniversary of Dad John McCain’s Passing

Four years ago today, on August 25 2018 the world lost a hero when Vietnam vet and former prisoner of war John McCain passed away at the age of 81, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. After his release from the POW camp in March 1973, he began a 35-year-long political career. A career that resulted in a seat on the senate and two presidential runs. Now, John McCain’s daughter and former The View co-host Meghan McCain is sending a special message to her late father on her Instagram account.

n the post, the former TV correspondent writes a touching note dedicated to John McCain. Telling her late father how much she misses him just as much today as she does the day he passed away.

“4 years today,” the former morning news show cohost says in her Instagram post.

“I miss you every single day,” she adds.

In the touching post, Meghan McCain shares a pic of herself smiling next to her late father on what looks to be a vehicle. Chances are, this snapshot was taken during one of John McCain’s presidential bids. Meghan McCain was often by her father’s side when he was on the road.

Meghan McCain Calls Our Elon Musk For “Creepy” Remarks

Recently, Meghan McCain published an essay for the Daily Mail, where she criticized Elon Musk over comments he made about his (potentially) growing family. Musk is the father of eight children, however, a July 7 Tweet suggests he is adding more to his brood.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

The entire issue started when Musk posted a comment stating he’s doing his “best to help the underpopulation crisis.”

This is likely in response to rumors that Musk secretly welcomed a set of twins last year. If this rumor is true, the tech giant would be a father to 10 children.

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk continues in the Tweet. Then, celebrity and entertainer Nick Cannon stepped in. Cannon is well known for fathering multiple children…his eighth is expected later this year.

“Right there with you my Brother!” Cannon quips. However, McCain failed to see the humor in this exchange, noting the exchange between the two was the “creepiest tag team tweet thread in history.”

She adds that the entire conversation is “flat-out weird.”

“This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet,” McCain writes in the essay.

“The average cost of a surrogate can range from $90,000 to $130,000 depending on the individual arrangements,” she continues. “Musk may have the resources to support three families, but obviously most do not.”