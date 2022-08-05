‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Slams Elisabeth Hasselbeck Return

Debuting back in 1997, the daytime talk show The View brought a platform that was entirely hosted by females. Some of the most notable hosts included Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin. Created by journalist Barbara Walters, the last 25 years of episodes have given The View a reputation of hot topic discussion and the occasional argument among hosts. One of the most outspoken hosts to be on the show was none other than comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who viciously attacked former President Donald Trump on more than one occasion. And although she is no longer on the show, O’Donnell recently shared her disdain for The View bringing back conservative voice, Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

Hasselbeck is no stranger to the drama that can take place on The View as she was once part of the show. It didn’t take long before Whoopi Goldberg voiced her frustration with the former host over the topic of abortion. Making sure to watch the episode with Hasselbeck, Rosie O’Donnell shared her review. “Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View. She’s not on today, she was on yesterday. So I missed it. But then I went back on The View on my Apple TV, or whatever, and I watched it from yesterday. And I remembered why I don’t wanna watch it with her anymore.”

The comedian even poked fun at Hasselbeck and her “Little Post-It Notes” while she criticized President Joe Biden. “I don’t know. Listen, strange. Hope you’re having a good day. And if you saw that yesterday, hope you recovered.”

Comments poured in as some users suggested that Rosie O’Donnell was nothing more than a “hater” for condemning Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s opinion. She responded to one user, “A hater? Come on, I thought I was pretty nice. Didn’t think it was hateful at all. It was just my review of the program, that’s all.”

The Feud Continues After 15 Years

The bad blood between Hasselbeck and Rosie O’Donnell was not an overnight feud. The blowout between the two hosts happened all the way back in 2007 when both got into a heated argument about the war in Iraq. The debate intensified to such a level that producers never cut away. Instead, they used a split screen to show both hosts as they lashed out at each other.

Quitting shortly after, Rosie O’Donnell made her return to The View in 2014, at which time Hasselbeck, co-hosting Fox & Friends, admitted that the comedian “spit in the face of our military, spit in the face of her own network and really in the face of a person who stood by her and had civilized debates for the time that she was there.”