‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Hopes to Represent Millions of Americans on Show

The View returns to ABC for its 26th season later this month. But this year, the long-running talk show will welcome two new official hosts in addition to the usual cast. One of those new additions is American political strategist and TV personality Alyssa Farah Griffin. Griffin featured as guest-host numerous times last season. And recently, she said she hopes to represent millions of Americans while regularly appearing on The View.

According to Fox News, Alyssa Farah Griffin recently appeared in a segment on Good Morning America where she shared her views as a Republican and why she remains one of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s strongest critics.

During her feature, she said, “I’m a millennial and I worked in the Trump administration. I’ve also since criticized the former president, but I still want to be a voice for the 74 million Americans who voted for him, and kind of tell them, from my experience, here’s why I won’t support him again, but here’s what a future Republican Party can and should look like.”

Ahead of the new season of The View, she added, “So that’s really what I’m hoping to meet the audience with.”

How Do Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Perspective Compare to Her Cohosts’?

Per the outlet, the new The View host has been met with criticism on all sides, with Republicans, including family, denouncing her for speaking out against Trump while liberals have slighted her simply for being within his “orbit.”

Addressing her work under the prior administration, Griffin said, “As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again.” In speaking about the new season of The View, the new host promised that, with her at the table, discussions amid the new season with her more liberal-leaning cohosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, will remain much more congenial.

“As a Republican, the table skews to the left,” she said. “I’m not going in trying to change everyone’s mind. Merely to show the other viewpoint, show how nearly half the country sees some of these issues.”

Here Are Some of ‘The View’s Season 26 Guests

With the midterm elections right around the corner, the 26th season of The View promises to be exciting, especially after adding two new Republican-leaning personalities. However, aside from the regular cast, fans of the talk show can also look forward to a host of interesting guests. Scroll down to see a list of who will feature on The View this season.

Hillary Clinton (Politician: Former Presidential Candidate; wife to former U.S. President Bill Clinton)

Chelsea Clinton (Only child to Bill & Hillary Clinton; Writer, and Health Advocate)

Regina Hall (Actress)

Stacey Abrams (Politician, Lawyer, Activist, and Author)

Constance Wu (Actress)

Reese Witherspoon (Actress and Producer)

Cori Bush (U.S. Representative)

Season 26 of The View debuts on Thursday, September 15th.