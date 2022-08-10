‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Advice From Former Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck

While preparing for her first season as a permanent co-host on “The View,” Alyssa Farah Griffin shares what advice she received from former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck about the daytime talk show.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Alyssa Farah Griffin reflected on the conversation she had with the former “The View” co-host. “I had a fabulous conversation with Elisabeth. I was a huge fan of hers. We’re both Christians, we’re both people of faith, and I watched her for so many years, so that was the dream person I wanted to talk to ahead of the announcement.”

One major piece of advice that Hasselbeck offered to “The View” newcomer was own the chair she sits in. “She said, ‘Own your chair. You are not there just representing yourself, but [also] conservatives or right-of-center people, many in the middle of the country, who often feel like their voices aren’t heard. So [stand] firm in your convictions, but be gracious in your delivery.’ And that is what I’m trying to do.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin was announced as the new conservative co-host of “The View” earlier this month. Prior to making her way to the daytime talk show, she was communications director for President Trump. She also was the press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence. At the end of 2020, Farah Griffin quit her job at the White House. She has since become an outspoken critic of President Trump.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She’s ‘Thrilled, Honored, and Humbled’ to be a ‘The View’ Co-Host

As she continued to speak to PEOPLE, Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed her true thoughts on being selected as a new permanent co-host on “The View.”

“I am just thrilled, honored, humbled, so many words,” Alyssa Farah Griffin shared. “But it finally feels real. I’ve known the news for a little bit, and finally having it come out was just, it’s a dream come true. So I’m just so excited.”

When asked about her position as the new conservative at “The View” table, Alyssa Farah Griffin had some thoughts. “My background is pretty unique from other conservative hosts. Nicole Wallace probably would’ve been the closest. I was a senior spokesperson for some of the most powerful men in the country, and that put me in incredibly challenging situations. I also own that I worked for one of the most, if not the most, divisive president in history. And I learned a lot from that, as I would hope anyone would.”