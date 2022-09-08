‘The View’: Ana Navarro’s Absence Sparks Major Concern Among Fans

Although The View just returned for a new season this week, fans are growing concerned over Ana Navarro not sitting at the hot topics table with her fellow daytime show co-hosts.

According to Good Housekeeping, while The View co-hosts made their way to the table for the 26th season of the show on Tuesday (September 6th), Navarro was nowhere to be found. And the fans definitely took notice. “Where is Ana?” One fan wrote on Instagram. Another fan added, “We missed Ana today hopefully she’ll be on tomorrow!”

Unfortunately for her fans, Navarro was once again a no-show on The View on Wednesday (September 7th). This may actually be intentional though.

While Ana Navarro is a permanent co-host on The View, she’s not going to be on the talk show full-time. She previously revealed that while she loves being a part of the show, she cannot accept full-time duties due to her obligations in Florida. This includes prioritizing time with both her husband and their “needy” dog.

ABC News further reports that in addition to The View, Navarro will continue in her role as a political commentator for CNN. Executive Brian Teta, also spoke about Navarro becoming a permanent host on the show. “Ana has made an indelible impact on ‘The View’ since the first time she joined us at the table. She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host.”

Ana Navarro Recently Stated That ‘The View’ Pushes Her Outside Her ‘Comfort Zone’

Deadline reported last month that Ana Navarro believes that The View pushes her outside her comfort zone.

“Left to my own vice, I would only speak about politics,” Navarro explained. “But I get pushed outside of my comfort zone and talk about pop culture and things that are relatable. The thing about The View is that you have to open up about your real life and because viewers want to hear how it relates to them, how it relates to you.”

Navarro then stated one thing about The View is consistency. “Because these viewers remember the stuff you said three years ago on Wednesday on that show when Kim Kardashian was on.”

Navarro also noted that The View fans know anything and everything when it comes to consistency. “They know when you’ve gained weight, they know when you’ve lost weight, they know when you’re in a good mood, they know when you’ve been in a bad mood. So you’ve got to just come here and be yourself, be authentic…”

Navarro co-hosts The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hosting, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.