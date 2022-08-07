‘The View’: Ana Navarro Gives Passionate Speech After Being Named Permanent Co-Host

The popular talk show The View is about to receive a major shake-up to its panel of passionate women as Ana Navarro has been made a permanent co-host. The Nicaraguan-born political commentator has served as a weekly guest host since 2018 and has made contributions to the show since 2013.

Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement and said Navarro was too “overqualified to be called our guest anymore.”

Navarro appeared on the show for the announcement and she made a heartfelt speech about the honor that comes with representing Latino immigrants on the show. The new host issued a statement about her honor in accepting the job on Instagram.

“I’ve thought about it long and hard. As you all know, most weeks I’m on a plane at least four times a week, and I spent countless hours on planes, at airports, in hotels — sometimes it gets lonely,” Navarro said. “But I also know it’s a huge, enormous, incomparable privilege to be part of a 25-year institution. And whether people like it or not, whether some people acknowledge it or not, it is the relevance and the importance and the platform that The View represents.”

She continued by saying, “And I, and we at this table, have spent a lot of time talking about representation and saying representation matters. And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Chinandega, Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform — you grab it with both hands and you run with it.”

The New Latina Voice on The View

Navarro won’t be co-hosting the full-time exactly. She has other commitments with her husband and family in Miami, but she said she loves being part of the show. And she’s grateful she gets to live both parts of her life because she looks at her co-hosts on The View as another family to her.

“It felt like we’d become The View Ya-Yas, the sisterhood of the traveling mouths,” Navarro said. “Sometimes we disagree, but we respect each other. Whoopi, thank you for sharing your wisdom. Joy, thank you for your guidance. Sarah, thank you for your happy sanity. Sunny, thank you for your encouragement.”

She said she can’t wait for the next season to begin. Navarro believes The View has the best team on TV, both in front of the camera and behind it. And she’s beyond excited to bring a Latina voice to the proceedings.

“You’ll get from me what I’ve always tried to be: a consistent and authentic voice – with a Latina accent – calling balls & strikes, and speaking truth to power and finding some humor in our crazy world. See you in September!”