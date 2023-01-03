‘The View’ Announces Special Dedicated to Late Barbara Walters

Days after Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93, The View announced it will be making a special dedication for the former host and late journalist.

On Monday (January 2nd), The View took to Instagram to share the news about the dedication. “#TheView was her idea, her passion, her show,” the post reads. “Join us Tuesday morning as we celebrate the one and only Barbara Walters.”

Barbara Walters created The View and served as a co-host from 1997 until she retired in 2014. Following the news that Walters passed away, The View issued a statement. “The View family is so very lucky to have called Barbara Walters our creator, colleague, and friend. We’re heartbroken at the news of her passing. She was a pioneering television icon that shattered many glass ceilings as a woman in the industry, including creating The View in 1997 to champion women’s voices. We’re proud to be part of her legacy. She’ll be forever remembered and missed.”

Former The View Co-Host Meredith Vieira Issues a Statement About Barbara Walters

Much like other past and present The View co-hosts, Meredith Vieira issued a statement after Barbara Walters passed away.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about Barbara,” Vieira wrote. “Not just the newswoman, but the lady herself. Most of my memories revolve around my time at The View. I would show up to work in my frayed Eddie Bauer jacket and brown clogs. Barbara would appear in the clicking of high heels and the demeanor of the Upper East Side lady she was.”

Vieira then discussed how Barbara Walters always retained the “instincts” of someone who had been forced to fight her way to the recognition and respect she deserved. “She knew what it meant to work harder than anyone else in the room just to be considered an equal. Maybe that’s why she demanded so much from those around her. I understood it and always admired her work ethic.”

Vieira also gushed about being lucky enough to find herself sitting with Barbara Walters at a dinner table with martinis in hand. “And she would regale the other guests with really naughty jokes perfectly delivered. Barbara was funny and sexy and in those moments she owned it.”

Along with former and present The View co-hosts, Oprah Winfrey spoke out about Barbara Walters. “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me,” Winfrey declared on Instagram. “Nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

Winfrey went on to add she was grateful that Barbara Walters was such a powerful and gracious role model. “Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”