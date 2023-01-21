‘The View’ Co-Hosts Clash Over Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Set Charges

Following the news that actor Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set, The View co-hosts have clashed over the charges.

While on The View stage, Joy Behar spoke about the incident and why she believes that the charges aren’t right. “As a person who’s been in a couple of movies, all you’re thinking of is your part when you’re an actor,” she explained.

ALEC BALDWIN TO BE CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER: After it was announced that Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting on the 'Rust' film set, #TheView panel reacts. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/lTs0416bvl — The View (@TheView) January 20, 2023

However, The View newcomer, Alyssa Farah Griffin, disagreed with Behar. Griffin explained that negligence alone is the standard that needs to be met in New Mexico in order to prosecute someone with involuntary manslaughter charges. She also pointed out that guns are used in movies every day. She noted there are processes and steps taken in order make sure incidents like what happened on the Rust set don’t happen.

“There were a bunch of steps of negligence along the way,” the daytime talk show host continued. “And I do think as the actor who pulled the trigger, he does bear some responsibility.”

The View co-host then said Baldwin, as well as the armorer on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, should be responsible for what happened on the set. When Behar asked why the other four producers of the film were off the hook for the incident, Griffin said she wasn’t sure if they should be.

“It seems like there was a lot of safety recklessness on this set,” Griffin went on to explain. “There were live rounds co-located with fake ammunition. It looks like they were cost-saving measures and they just were trying to do this low-budget.”

‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Says Alec Baldwin Is a ‘Target’ For Republicans

While continuing to discuss the situation, The View co-host Joy Behar made an interesting claim about why Alec Baldwin is being charged.

“The DA who is indicting him — or whatever the legal term is right now — she’s a big Republican,” Behar claimed. She also stated that she was only pointing that out because Baldwin is a “target” for Republicans. “They cannot stand him, OK? I’m just saying.”

Responding to Behar’s claim, Griffin groaned and Behar added, “I’m not saying anything more than that!”

As previously reported, Hutchins was killed during filming on the Rust set in October 2021. At the time, Baldwin had a gun that held live rounds instead of fake ones. Unfortunately, while looking at the gun, Baldwin accidentally shot at the film crew. Hutchins was killed while the film’s director Joel Souza was injured.

The prosecutors in the case have reportedly requested approximately $635,000 in state funding. This was to pay for as many as four criminal trials. So far, they have been granted half the requested amount.