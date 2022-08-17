‘The View’ Dominates Daytime Talk Show Ratings for 2021-2022

The View continues to reign as the most-watched daytime talk show on television.

As Variety reported, the series topped the two prime Nielsen charts for the 2021-2022 season. It ranked as No. 1 for both total viewers and households. Its overall rating of 1.7 put it ahead of the competing daytime talk shows on all networks in total viewers and gave it a tie with Dr. Phil in households. The View netted an average of 2.411 million total viewers for the season.

However, the ABC series did not earn first place in the adults 25-54 demographic, which is considered the most important for news. Live With Kelly and Ryan topped that demo with Today Third Hour and Dr. Phil coming in second and third respectively. The View tied with Today With Hoda & Jenna for fourth place.

Other talk shows that ranked well are The Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

‘The View’ Hires a Permanent Conservative Panelist

The year, The View celebrated a milestone of 25 years on the air. But the panel also suffered some setbacks that caused ratings to suffer. In August 2021, the show lost its only full-time conservative host, Megan McCain. And trying to replace McCain created months’ worth of drama.

The View finally hired Alyssa Farah Griffin to represent republican politics. And it moved conservative voice Ana Navarro from weekly contributor to permanant host. However, she will not appear on the screen full time.

Now that the totals are in, it’s apparent that the casting search didn’t take too many viewers away from the program.

“This season was about celebrating the history of this show and there’s no better way to drive home the impact and relevance of what Barbara Walters created than by being able to say that 25 years later, and for the second year in a row, ‘The View’ is the most watched daytime talk show in America,” executive producer Brian Teta shared in a statement.

Aside from Navarro, this season of The View starred Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

“When something happens in the world, our viewers tune in to hear how our co-hosts respond. This year, we also took the audience with us on our search for a new conservative co-host, welcomed back former co-hosts for our milestone anniversary, and celebrated with a fun-filled week in The Bahamas,” Teta continued. “Now, with midterms approaching, we’re ready to gear up for more political interviews and debates and to welcome our two new Republican co-hosts.”