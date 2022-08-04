‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics.

The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.

But on Wednesday, Hasselbeck brought props with her to lower the Hot Topics temperature. In fact, she showed off a decorative dish towel that said “I’d agree with you, but then we would both be wrong.”

Hasselbeck made an appearance to help celebrate the 25-year anniversary of The View. All the former co-hosts, at some point, have returned for the year-long celebration. Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003-2013. That’s when the daytime talker started moving towards more political discussions to open the Hot Topics segment of each episode. Hasselbeck represented the conservative voice. In October, 2008, she even took a brief break to campaign with then Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who was John McCain’s running mate. When she left the show in 2013, Hasselbeck became a co-host of Fox and Friends morning program.

Throughout her 10 years, Hasselbeck often would get into heated discussions about the topic of pro-choice versus pro-life. On Wednesday, she said she believes that life starts at conception. And as she kept repeating Wednesday, she believes God has a “plan and purpose” for each life in the womb. She said an abortion would interfere with God’s plans.

“I believe our creator assigned value to life,” the former The View co-host said Wednesday morning. “And that those lives have plan and purpose over them as designed by God that are not limited to the circumstances of conception, nor the situations they’re born into.” Hasselbeck said there are thousands of agencies “that will wrap around” a woman while she’s pregnant.

“I might not change your minds,” Hasselbeck said. “But I hope women out there now (will) look for the nonprofits, look for the agencies that help you create a birth plan and match you with an adoptive family.”

All Other Women on The View Are Pro-Choice

Goldberg believes a woman has a right to decide for herself whether she should have children or seek an abortion. She has said in past discussions that the government has no right to tell any woman what to do with her own body. The rest of the co-hosts are vocal pro-choice proponents. However, Sunny Hostin, a devout Catholic, says she doesn’t believe in abortion. But she says she would not allow her religion to dictate to other women.

When Hasselbeck said that God has a plan, Goldberg agreed and said “God doesn’t make mistakes.” She added that God “made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us. That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice.”

That’s when Hasselbeck brought out her dish towel.

Meanwhile, The View will announce a new co-host during Thursday’s show. Many news outlets reported that the choice is Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has worked as a guest co-host for much of the past season. She’ll be the conservative voice of the show and will replace Meghan McCain, who left the chat show last summer.