‘The View’: Why Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Returning a Decade After Being Fired From the Show

Nearly a decade after being fired from ABC’s “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck is making a return to the daytime talk show.

PEOPLE reports that Hasselbeck will be making her return to the “Hot Topics Table” this Wednesday (August 3rd) to promote her new children’s book “Flashlight Night.”

Hasselback spoke to the media outlet about her upcoming appearance on the show. “It will be an honor to co-host ‘The View,’ share our bestselling children’s book, ‘Flashlight Night,’ and as always tackle hot topics. Pray for me y’all!”

Hasselbeck was a co-host on “The View” from 2003 to 2013. She was known to clash with her co-hosts on various topics. This includes her heated debate with former co-host Rosie O’Donnell about the Iraq War in 2007. O’Donnell ended up quitting the show shortly after the now infamous discussion. Hasselbeck also had another chat that turned heated with Barbara Walters and Joy Behar in 2006. At that time, Hasselbeck reacted to the conversation with a not-so-subtle jab at Behar. “What the f—. I don’t even swear. She has me swearing. This woman is driving me. I’m not going back.”

Hasselbeck wrote about her time on “The View” in her 2019 book, “Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom.”

While looking back on her experience, Hassbelbeck wrote, “It was called ‘The View’ as in definite and singular. Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Shares Her Reaction to Being Fired From ‘The View’

Also in her 2019 book, Elisabeth Hasselbeck wrote about her reaction to being fired from “The View.”

“I could not breathe,” Hasselbeck then reflected. “Literally could not breathe. I was bent over – shock, asthma, and betrayal all stealing my wind. Was there something I could have done differently? Can I do something differently now? If you would just tell me, I would work on that.”

Hasselbeck claimed that she was fired during an impromptu meeting. She then sobbed about her firing for 90 minutes. “Feeling a dose of betrayal and a whopper of confusion, I felt like the walls of the building were folding in on me. “

Hasselbeck also reflected on the struggles she faced as the conservative voice on “The View” stage. “Like a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from holding on side of the issue alone,” she wrote. “Though happy to do it, and I needed the face of my kids to be close to mine as soon as possible.”

Despite the firing, Hasselbeck gave “The View” credit for getting her a job on “Fox and Friends.” “Working for and with Barbara Walters remains one of the most educational times of my life,” Hasselbeck declared.