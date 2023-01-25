‘The View’ Faces Bizarre Moment as Hosts Pause Show to Clean Up Mess

The View certainly leaves us with plenty to talk about after most episodes. The popular daytime TV talk show is no stranger to sensational chatter with its unique style where the hosts of the show debate pop culture and political topics. However, the show faced something bizarre in a recent broadcast as the hosts of The View find themselves facing an interruption after an unexpected spill takes over a section of the host table.

From Current Events To Spilled Water, The View Hosts Face An Interesting Show

On the Wednesday, January 25 episode of the long-running daytime talk show series, the show’s hosts were discussing the ongoing drama surrounding various classified documents found in the homes of prolific politicians. The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin was speaking about new developments regarding this issue. Then, things got a little bizarre as some liquid, we’re assuming water, decided to make itself known on the other side of the table.

Initially, the commotion begins off-camera as the shot is a close-up of Farah Griffin. Soon, however, the camera cuts to a wide shot showing host Whoopi Goldberg pointing to a spill on the table. Sara Haines was sitting next to Goldberg and begins to deal with the spill while stating “We had a little spillage on the other side of the table,” with a laugh.

“Now it’s on my pants,” Haines says as she and Goldberg both spend the next several minutes trying to manage the spill with their cue cards. Eventually, the hosts grab a pile of tissues which seems to help quite a bit. This was a bizarre moment for the ladies of The View for sure, however, it wasn’t the only super awkward on-air moment for the bunch in recent days. Last week, Whoopi Goldberg went toe-to-toe with a heckling audience member, and the entire confrontation played out on air.

Whoopi Fires Back At Heckler During Live Taping Of The View

Last week, Whoopi Goldberg started a show off by shutting down an audience member who decided they had something to say to the hosts. The veteran actress wasn’t even sitting at The View’s table when the audience member began to heckle, calling the comedian an “old broad.”

Whoopi first addresses the members of the audience who were not heckling the longtime host. Greeting the audience, Goldberg says “we’re happy to see y’all.” She then adds “cool, well go on and have a seat.”

She then turns to the heckler and asks “did you just call me an old broad? Yeah.” The camera lands on a woman donning a large fur hat revealing what we can only assume is the heckler.

“She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it,” Whoopi Goldberg quips.

Whoopi Goldberg’s cohost Sunny Hostin then speaks up telling Goldberg that “old broad” is better than “the alternative.”

“The alternative is not attractive to any of us,” Goldberg says. “We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know.”