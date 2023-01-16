‘The View’ Fails to Recognize Lisa Marie Presley’s Death, Fans Left Highly ‘Upset’

Fans of the hit daytime talk show The View were left feeling highly upset last week as the hosts of the popular ABC news program failed to mention the tragic and sudden death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday, January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her family home. She was just 54 years old. However, when The View hit the airwaves Friday morning, January 13 with Joy Behar at the helm, nothing was mentioned of the unexpected loss. And fans were quick to notice the glaring omission.

Fans Respond To The View Neglecting To Pay Tribute To The Late Lisa Marie Presley

After Friday’s episode of The View, one fan commented on Twitter noting per The Sun “I’m assuming that #TheView is live today. If so, I’m gonna be pretty upset if they don’t acknowledge the life and sudden death of #LisaMariePresley…”

Later, the same Twitter user returned to the thread to comment “…and they never did. If #WhoopiGoldberg was there she would’ve certainly made sure to acknowledge her and say a few kind words.”

The Twitter comment continues on to say that Lisa Marie Presley was “only 54 & #Elvis’ ONLY child. How insulting that there was no mention. Rest in peace, Lisa.”

Another fan felt they missed the tribute at first, This Twitter user took to the popular social media site saying “I was late tuning in. Did #TheView say anything about Lisa Marie Presley?”

One Viewer Offers A Few Reasons For The View Failing To Acknowledge the Tragedy

One Twitter user commented per The Sun that Lisa Marie Presley’s death was tragic. And it was something “The View should have acknowledged.”

However, another viewer offered up some explanations for this omission. This viewer suggests that either the show was taped before Presley’s unexpected death the day before or “Whoopi wanted them to wait until Monday.”

Facing A ‘Profound Loss’

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley shared the devastating news of her daughter’s death in a heartbreaking update just hours after the news of the cardiac arrest hit social media and other online sources.

In her touching statement, Priscilla Presley shares that it is “with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

The actress continues in her loving tribute to say that she “was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss.

“Thank you for your love and prayers,” she adds. ” At this time there will be no further comment.”