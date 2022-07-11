‘The View’ Fans Are Refusing to Watch Following Guest Co-Host Reveal

Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” is returning for another week of guest co-hosts. However, some fans are not pleased with this week’s lineup.

According to The Sun, fans are saying they won’t watch this week’s episodes of “The View” due to Alyssa Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. The daytime talk show announced Griffin’s return to the table for some more hot topics.

TOMORROW: @Alyssafarah Griffin joins us back at the #HotTopics table to guest co-host! pic.twitter.com/GQRL1FmnMl — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2022

However, some “The View” fans didn’t show their excitement for Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. “Get someone better,” one fan declared. “Another said, “Just, NOOOOOOOOO! I won’t watch with her on the show.”

Meanwhile, other fans were actually ok with Farah Griffin returning to “The View” stage. “My mom and I watch every day together and are hoping Alyssa gets the permanent seat!” One fan stated. “She’s a smart, well-spoken conservative who, yes, worked for Trump, but saw the light in the end and can be a really important voice for so many like her.”

According to Daytime Confidential, Farah Griffin made her first appearance on “The View” in October 2021 and has guest co-hosted numerous times since then. While speaking about her time on the ABC daytime talk show, she told the media outlet, “I’d have a hard time saying no to any program that reaches the number of viewers that that show does.”

Farah Griffin further explained how she wants to make an impact. “I do believe that media is the way I can have the most influence in the shortest period of time.”

“The View” is currently looking for a conservative co-host to replace Meghan McCain, who left the talk show last summer.

Meghan McCain Says She Respects One of ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Still

In May 2022, Meghan McCain spoke about her experience on “The View” and said that while her fellow co-hosts would “demonize” her, she still has respect for one of them.

When asked if she still talks to any of “The View” co-hosts, McCain said on the “Reality With The King” podcast that she and Sunny Hostin still talk. “She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” McCain revealed. “For whatever that’s worth.”

McCain also said that she has such love and respect for “The View” co-host. However, they don’t talk every day. “But if she were walking into the kitchen right now, I would hug her and want to talk to her for, like, a few hours.”

McCain went on to describe Hostin as being a really good person. “She didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”

In regards to Hostin’s time on “The View,” McCain said that other networks should consider hiring her for other TV shows. “I don’t know why MSNBC isn’t trying to poach her for, like, Rachel Maddow’s slot. That’s how good I think she is. She’s by far the most politically savvy person on the show, at least when I worked there, and I love that about her.”