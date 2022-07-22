‘The View’ Fans Blast Joy Behar for Allegedly ‘Body-Shaming’ Guest’s Daughter

Following “The View” episode on Thursday (July 21st), fans of the daytime TV talk show took to social to slam co-host Joy Behar for body-shaming guest Ethan Hawke’s daughter while they were discussing the singer and actress going nude for a new music video.

While chatting about his daughter Maya, who stars in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” Hawke was asked about Maya’s other career goals. As “The View” co-hosts discussed Maya’s new music video, Behar stated, “The beautiful girl is also a musician and she just released a music video for her song ‘Thérése’ – is that how she says that? – in which she appears naked.”

Behar then asked “The View” guest how he felt about his daughter’s decision to appear nude in the music video, Hawke said, “She’s a full-grown woman. She can do as she pleases, she can tell her truth, she can sing her song. The job of young people is to make their art and tell the truths of their life in the time period they’re growing up in. And make their parents uncomfortable.”

Hawke then said that he was so proud of Maya for everything she does. However, “The View” fans were not happy with the line of questioning that Hawke received and expressed it all on Twitter.

“Joy tries to appear progressive but was low key body shaming Ethan’s daughter. Do better Joy!” one “The View” viewer observed. Another tweeted, “Joy, what kind of tacky a— questions were those about his daughter. Great answer Ethan.”

Joy Behar Gets in a Heated On-Air Confrontation Earlier This Week on ‘The View’

According to The Sun, Joy Behar had a rough start to the week when she got into a heated on-air confrontation on “The View.”

Lindsey Granger, a guest host on “The View” this week, reportedly made a statement claiming that democrats supporting Trump-like candidates could end in disaster. However, Behar immediately responded by telling the guest host, “I don’t agree with you.”

Shocked by her “The View” co-host, Sara Haines shot Behar a wide-eyed look as Behar said, “I don’t agree with both of you.”

Behar went on to explain that some candidates are so far right that current moderate Republicans are not able to win for them. Sara shared several examples in recent politics that opposed Behar’s reasoning. The conversation then got heated when Behar refused to hear any more of the opposing opinion.

Meanwhile, Behar and fellow “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg got into a spat on stage when Goldberg cut Behar off while discussing Senate Minority Mitch McConnell.

“Thinly way you’re going to know what she’s talking about is if we come back,” Goldberg stated. In response, Behar said, “And you explain what you’re talking about. Nobody knows.”