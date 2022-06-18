‘The View’ Fans Blast Whoopi Goldberg for ‘Foul Language’ on Air

It wasn’t a good day to be Whoopi Goldberg. That is, if you checked social media. The actress and daytime TV show co-host is currently under fire for her potty mouth during a recent episode of “The View.”

Goldberg first garnered the heat after she said “a**” on Tuesday while filming the show and talking about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an a** to be a parent,” the 66-year-old reportedly said live.

“Whoopi and Sunny’s [Hostin] foul language was a bit much today,” one viewer at home reportedly wrote, while another brought up a previous instance when the ladies cursed while stricter laws on gun control.

“Between Whoopi using the word ‘b***hin’ and Sunny referring to Republicans’ p**sing on her leg when it’s raining’ I had to turn off,” wrote the second viewer, according to reports from The Sun. “I know they’re passionate about gun issues but this is daytime TV, not the Howard Stern show. Some people have kids home for the summer.”

“Does Whoopi really need to swear all the time?” posed a third online commentator via Twitter. Despite causing a stir among viewers, she also had several people come to her defense over her questionable remark. “LOVE Whoopi saying ‘sometimes you have to be an a** to be a parent,'” one fan reportedly wrote.

Another agreed with Goldberg’s comments, tweeting: “Yep! Kids won’t like all of your decisions but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

The Sister Act actress has recently made headlines in the last few weeks, although it doesn’t appear to be good news for her. Although she apologized after she had to temporarily leave the show, she’s not without criticism.

Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial track record on ‘The View’

In addition to the foul language, she was again on the receiving end of criticism earlier this week. During an awkward spat, she and her co-host Ana Navarro shared an uncomfortable moment. Goldberg accused her of trying to steal her job.

Goldberg, also a moderator for “The View,” is in charge of controlling the segments and deciding when it’s time to change subjects or go to commercial. Navarro appeared to take on Goldberg’s job duties during the tiff. She cut off the iconic comedian and suggested it was time to cut to a break.

“Maybe we talk a little bit more about that when we come back,” Navarro told Goldberg. As a result, Goldberg fired back sarcastically with, “Oh, you wanna do this?” Goldberg has also made headlines this year after she made insensitive comments about the Holocaust. After, producers put her on a two-week suspension, leaving ratings to plunge.

At the time, Goldberg said that “Holocaust isn’t about race,” which prompted co-host Joy Behar to ask, “Then what was it about?” “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about,” Goldberg responded. Yet, despite issuing an apology for her controversial comments, she was still suspended.