‘The View’ Fans Caught Off Guard by Unplanned Cameo During Whoopi Goldberg Segment

“The View” had a surprise guest during their Thursday broadcast. So surprising that the show’s panelists had no idea about the mystery guest. However, their viewers were quick to call out the odd cameo.

During the recent episode, an unknown man made an unexpected appearance, which eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but call it out.

At the end of Thursday’s show, viewers spotted a man walking in the frame as co-host Whoopi Goldberg prepared to end the show. Fans quickly theorized that the man appeared to be part of the show’s production crew. He wore all-black clothes and a face mask.

He appeared on the screen for several seconds. However, the co-hosts were oblivious to his cameo. Shortly after the man made an appearance, people took to social media to look for answers.

“Who’s this dude?” asked one on Twitter, using #TheView. Another wrote: “Now, wait, did this dude just walk in on the set? Hilarious!”

The co-hosts of “The View” are currently back in New York City for tapings following a trip to the Bahamas to celebrate the show’s 25 seasons.

However, Joy Behar has been absent for the last three days. Until recently, fans were left wondering why the 79-year-old was missing from the show.

Goldberg mentioned Behar’s absence, but it only seemed to confuse things further. “Joy is not out with Covid,” she told viewers before adding, “She’s getting over something else, the flu, or maybe she’s pregnant, I don’t know.”

Fans speculate ‘The View’ will soon add new panelist, Whoopi Goldberg stays on despite on-air blunders

Shortly after, fans of the show took to Twitter to share their support for Joy, with one telling her: “The show is not worth watching without you.”

Another writes, “Please come back to The View soon!” On Thursday, Goldberg and the other co-hosts were instead joined by guest co-hosts Chelsea Clinton, 42, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin, 33.

Speaking of Griffin, there’s been a good amount of chatter about her in recent weeks. She’s been rumored to be a new permanent panelist for “The View.”

She’s also a former communications director to President Donald Trump. Now, fans speculate that she could join the ladies full-time to take over the conservative seat from former co-host and the late John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain.

At the same time, fans are calling for one co-host to step down from the gig when the current season finishes filming on August 5. In addition, many fans are calling for the firing of Goldberg after the actress made several controversial comments this season. For example, many viewers thought her comments about the holocaust were off-color. So much so that they believe it warrants her firing.

The veteran actress has also been slammed by fans for making several on-air flops recently.