‘The View’ Fans ‘Don’t Miss’ Whoopi Goldberg During Recent Absence

Following Whoopi Goldberg’s noticeable absence from “The View” on Friday (July 22nd), fans of the hit daytime talk show are reportedly begging for Joy Behar to take over Goldberg’s moderator role from now on.

According to The Sun, the supposed dismissal from “The View” fans comes amid speculation that Goldberg may be leaving the talk show following a series of controversial incidents during the current season. One fan tweeted during the show’s latest episode, “I’m not missing Whoopi talking over people today…”

The media outlet also revealed that “The View” co-host shocked viewers during an episode earlier this month. When she yelled at her fellow co-hosts before abruptly cutting to a commercial break. She also snapped at guest co-host Ana Navarro while interrupting her on a different topic during the same episode.

Body language and nonverbal communication expert, Patti Wood, spoke to The Sun about “The View” co-host’s body language. She observed the behavior in recent months while on the show’s set. While speaking about Goldberg interrupting fellow co-hosts, Wood said, “She kept her arms closest to the host with her palm down on the table as she reached out and up with her ‘audience facing’ arm.”

Wood further explained that “The View” star’s quick response letting her finish her comments were said with a “playful” urgency. One example of Goldberg’s interruptions is from earlier this week. She reportedly cut off the audience after she introduced Lindsey Granger as the guest host of the day. Upon introducing Granger, the audience erupted in applause, causing Goldberg to pause her beginning monologue in shock.

She then declared “Alright, that was a big old ‘yeah.’”

‘The View’ Fans Previously Called For Whoopi Goldberg to Be Fired After She Swore & Interrupted

Last month, fans of “The View” called for Whoopi Goldberg’s resignation after she ended up swearing and interrupting during an episode. The DailyMail reports that while “The View” co-hosts were discussing parenting approaches, Goldberg ended up using the word “ass” live. “Sometimes you have to be an ass to be a parent,” Goldberg declared.

Some “The View” fans did not take the comment too well. “Whoopi and Sunny’s foul language was a bit much today,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “ Someone needs to start pushing back on Whoopi. I have a feeling someone will not let her interject one day. Which will cause Whoopi to go full-on nuts honestly. She has gotten exponentially worse this season so I hope next time contract negotiations are up it’s time to go, or work less days.”

Meanwhile, some of “The View” viewers stated they had to turn the show off due to not tolerating the “unnecessary language” between the co-hosts. It was noted that some viewers shut of the TV due to children being home.