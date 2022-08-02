‘The View’ Fans Express Concern for Sunny Hostin’s Continued Absence

With the final episodes of “The View’s” 25th season set to air this week, fans are now wondering where long-time co-host Sunny Hostin has been over the past few days.

The Sun reports that fans are growing concerned about “The View” co-host’s absence from the all-women’s panel. On Monday (August 1st), Hostin wasn’t seen alongside her co-hosts as they discussed Will Smith’s latest apology video to Chris Rock for the infamous Oscars slap. Viewers also reportedly didn’t notice Hostin for the final installments of “The View’s” season 25.

CHRIS ROCK SAYS EVERYONE WANTS TO BE A VICTIM: After Will Smith apologized to those impacted by the #Oscars slapping incident, Chris Rock said during his comedy show that everyone wants to play the victim card – #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/zeda9J1LdP pic.twitter.com/OxhbUhDB1d — The View (@TheView) August 1, 2022

“Sunny’s off [‘The View’],” one fan observed. Another fan noted that weekly guest co-host Ana Navarro was taking over for Hostin in her absence. While some fans worried about Hostin not being present during the latest episodes, not everyone seemed concerned. One fan wrote, “I’m low-key glad Sunny isn’t here cause I don’t want to be here to see her talking about Will.”

Along with Hostin, “The View” guest host, Alyssa Farah Griffin was also not on the talk show on Monday. However, it’s been reported that Farah Griffin is the frontrunner for the currently vacant seat on the show. The show’s crew announced on Monday that the new permanent host will be revealed on Thursday (August 4th).

However, some of “The View” fans are not keen on the idea of Farah Griffin being selected for the job. Viewers are coming out and threatening to boycott the show next season if the former communications director of the Trump Administration is named the new co-host.

Less than a year after she vacated her seat on “The View,” Meghan McCain revealed that she remains in contact with her former co-host Sunny Hostin.

While speaking on Reality With The King podcast in May 2022, Meghan McCain stated that she retained her friendship with Hostin. Unlike the other “The View” co-hosts.

“Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television,” McCain declared about “The View” star. “I keep telling her she should have her own show. I don’t know why MSNBC isn’t trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow’s spot.”

McCain also stated that Hostin is the most politically savvy person on “The View.” “[She’s] extremely curious in a way I didn’t find anyone else I worked with,” she continued. “ Like, curious about different aspects of politics.”

The former “The View” co-host also said she’s the only cast member she still has a relationship with. “I have such love for her and respect for her.” McCain went on to add that Hostin stood out from the other co-hosts. “She’s a really good person and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”