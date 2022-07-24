‘The View’ Fans Have Major Request for Joy Behar After She Took Over Moderator Duties in Whoopi Goldberg’s Absence

After Joy Behar filled in as moderator for Whoopi Goldberg on “The View,” fans are now calling for Behar to replace Goldberg full-time.

On Friday, Behar replaced the actress as she typically takes off Fridays. As a result, Behar showed off her skills as a moderator on the daytime talk show. Joy Behar was absent from the show last week, and the show was off the two Fridays before. As a result, Behar hadn’t been able to step into the Sister Act star’s role.

However, when Goldberg stepped away from “The View” on July 22, Behar took the opportunity to step into Goldberg’s shoes.

On Friday the all-women panel consisted of Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and regular guest co-host Ana Navarro. In addition, Lindsey Granger returned as a guest co-host.

After Friday’s shows, viewers gushed over Behar’s demeanor as moderator, with many calling for Behar to replace the tenured actress.

Many viewers said Behar was much calmer and had an easy-going outlook compared to Goldberg. One viewer praised the 79-year-old TV icon: “Yes, Joy is the moderator! Job done correctly.” Another happy fan chimed in: “YAAAY!! Joy’s the moderator!!”

A third tweeted their high praise: “Somehow when #GrandmaJoy moderates #TheView time be flying,” and they added a gif of someone sipping some tea.

Fans left scratching their heads after Joy Behar leaves ‘The View’ for a week

Goldberg’s temporary leave from “The View” comes after Behar was absent all last week. As a result, fans were left wondering about her whereabouts.

First, Behar was absent on Monday, July 11. The week before, all the co-hosts were on vacation. In addition, they had just finished taping the show from a luxury resort in the Bahamas. During their tropical taping, Sara Haines was away from the group.

“Welcome to The View. We are back here at home because we was gone for a little while. We was in The Bahamas,” Goldberg told viewers after they returned stateside. She also revealed why Haines was absent.

“We have to tell you, Sara is out with Covid.” She added, “Joy does not have Covid, but she’s not in today. She’s taking the day off.”

Viewers learned that Behar took the entire week off, but the reason was unknown. However, Goldberg clarified that her absence wasn’t due to COVID-19. “She’s getting over something else, the flu…or maybe she’s pregnant, I don’t know,” Goldberg quipped.

In addition, fans also didn’t know when Behar would return to the show. Finally, viewers finally got their answer on Monday when she returned to the long-running talk show.

“I had a virus. That’s it! A really strong virus. I tested negative in five PCR tests. I did not have it,” Behar revealed. She further clarified: “I’m here to remind everybody that there are diseases out there besides Covid.