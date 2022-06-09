‘The View’ Fans Left Stunned Over LeVar Burton’s Slip-Up During Tense Discussion

Former “Jeopardy!” guest host LeVar Burton sent shockwaves across the nation after making a massive blunder during his appearance on “The View.”

On Thursday, the “Reading Rainbow” alum ruffled some feathers when he revealed his true feelings about book banning.

The jaw-dropping moment happened after co-host host Joy Behar asked him about the current banning of books happening across the country, per The Sun.

“Over the last few years, there has been an ongoing push to ban more children’s books,” Behar began. “Especially about race, sexuality, and basically American history.”

When Behar asked Burton to give his “reaction” to the topic, he jumped at the chance. Burton gave her a serious look before he described the act “bulls**t.”

Burton is best known for hosting the education kids program, Reading Rainbow, which taught reading skills and offered book recommendations, which could be why he strongly reacted when she brought up the topic.

This is a developing story…