‘The View’ Fans Mock Meghan McCain’s Claims About Show’s Ratings

Following the news that The View was dubbed the “most watched daytime talk show” for the second year in a row, its fans are now mocking former co-host Meghan McCain for her claims about the show’s ratings without her.

On Friday (August 19th), The View production crew announced the exciting news about the show’s milestone. “Thanks to our amazing viewers, #TheView is the most-watched daytime talk show for the second consecutive season, closing out our historic 25th season ranking #1 in households and total viewers among daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs!”

According to The Sun, The View fans took to social media to call out the former co-host after she allegedly said she thought that the show would tank without her. “Meghan said on a podcast recently that ratings have dropped since she left,” one fan declared. “I laughed out loud because that’s obviously not true. She’s so salty my god.”

Other The View fans responded by agreeing that the ratings went up after McCain left the show last summer. “Yay… lose the negative and pick up the positive,” another fan declared. “[The ratings went up] because [Meghan McCain] is no longer on the show!”

Meghan McCain Says She Didn’t Feel Supported by ‘The View’ When She Had Her Baby & Didn’t Feel Supported Coming Back

During a recent interview with The Commentary Magazine Podcast, Meghan McCain opened up about how she didn’t necessarily feel supported by The View production and cast after she gave birth to her daughter, Liberty.

While speaking about her departure from The View, McCain recalls one comment from co-host Joy Behar that sent her over the edge. “I finally went back to the show [after maternity leave], and the day I went back on the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back.’ And I just… I started hysterically crying.”

McCain also said that after the discussion, she went back to her office and threw up. She then called her brother, who convinced her to leave The View. “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby and I didn’t feel supported coming back,” McCain declared. “And that was ultimately it. That was why I left!”

McCain also previously discussed the negative experience she had with The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg while on the show. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television,” McCain shared in her audio memoir Bad Republican. “And once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”

McCain went on to add that she found The View co-host’s “open disdain” for her more and more difficult to manage as the years went on. She also said that it became more frequent. “Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”