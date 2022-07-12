‘The View’ Fans React to Whoopi Goldberg’s Update on Sara Haines’ Health

Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” co-hosts made a return to the “Hot Topic Table” on Monday (July 11th). However, co-host Sarah Haines was missing from the all-lady panel. And Whoopi Goldberg revealed details as to why Haines wasn’t on stage.

While addressing the audience, “The View” co-host opened the show with, “Welcome to ‘The View’. We are back here at home because we was gone for a little while. We was in The Bahamas.”

Goldberg then reveals why Sara Haines was notably absent from “The View” panel. “We have to tell you, Sara is out with COVID. We want her to get well soon,” she explained. Along with Haines, long-time “The View” co-host Joy Bahar was also absent. “Joy does not have COVID, but she’s not in today. She’s taking the day off.”

After Goldberg announced Haines’ health news, “The View” fans took to social media to share their thoughts and concerns for the co-host. “Sara’s off with COVID. Sorry to hear,” one fan wrote. “Hope she gets better, but I know she will.”

Another fan went on to share, “Damn, Sara has COVID? Get well soon Sara!”

Haines’ COVID diagnosis comes nearly a year after chaos erupted on “The View” stage when co-host Sunny Hosting and Ana Navarro tested positive for the virus during a live show. Both were removed from the set quickly.

At the time, Behar addressed “The View” audience, “Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen.”

It was later revealed that the initial positive results were false after Hosting and Navarro tested negative on separate rapid tests.

