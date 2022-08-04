‘The View’ Fans Sound Off About New Co-Host Announcements

Following the news that Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro have been selected as new co-hosts on “The View,” fans of the morning talk show are now speaking out about the decision.

As previously reported, Farah Griffin and Navarro are the new permanent co-hosts on “The View”. The news was shared during the talk show’s latest episode. “We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host on ‘The View,’” the show revealed. Navarro, who has been a part of the talk show since 2013, joined as an official co-host.

“The View” fans had a few things to say about ABC News’ decision to appoint Farah Griffin as a new host. “I’m sure I will disagree with her more than I agree with her. But, after Elisabeth and Peggy, I can deal with her,” one fan shared.

Another fan said they are planning to boycott the show. “Goodbye to ‘The View’. I will no longer watch this show. This woman does not deserve this spot. She was a major player in a treasonous administration. Very, very poor choice.”

However, some viewers seem to be optimistic about Farah Griffin. “Congratulations Alyssa Farah Griffin. I’ve been watching for 20+ years and it is important that different opinions are represented. Love the official add of Ana too!! Well done.”

Some “The View” fans previously said they are planning to boycott the show if Farah Griffin becomes the new co-host. She previously was the communications director for President Trump in 2020 and was the press secretary for Mike Pence prior. However, she became a critic of the Trump administration after she resigned in 2020. Although she no longer supports Trump and his agenda, fans still disagree with the network’s decision.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares Gratitude After ‘The View’ Co-Host News

In a post on Twitter, Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her gratitude after being announced as “The View” co-host.

“Humbled [and] honored to join ‘The View,’” Farah Griffin declared. “This show paved the way for women of different backgrounds to speak up and speak out. It’s been a tumultuous few years for me personally, but I’m grateful [and] thrilled to have found my voice [and] to represent my values at the iconic table!”

Humbled & honored to join @theView. This show paved the way for women of different backgrounds to speak up and speak out. It’s been a tumultuous few years for me personally, but I’m grateful & thrilled to have found my voice & to represent my values at the iconic table! — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) August 4, 2022

Farah Griffin also gave a shout-out to those who have continued to support her. “Special thank you to my husband Justin, my mom, [and] my amazing in-laws for always supporting me. [And] THANK YOU to the bold GOP women who’ve inspired me lately.”

“The View” newcomer tagged Olivia Troye, Liz Cheney, Cassidy Hutchinson, Sarah Matthews, Stephanie Grisham, and Barbara Comstock in the post. Farah Griffin further revealed that she will also be continuing her work at CNN. “And I’m thrilled to continue with CNN and am so grateful for the incredible journalists, commentators, producers, and execs who’ve supported me and grown me professionally. Feeling so tremendously grateful.”