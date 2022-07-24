‘The View’ Fans Suspect Whoopi Goldberg May Be Leaving Show Following Host’s Big News

More than 15 years after making her debut as a co-host on “The View,” fans of the TV talk show suspect that Whoopi Goldberg may be leaving the hot topics table after her suspension earlier this year.

As Goldberg prepares for the 25th season finale of “The View,” fans began to wonder if the co-host will be on the daytime talk show much longer. This is due to the controversial situation that happened earlier this year. The Sun reports that Goldberg ended up being suspended from “The View” after claiming that the Holocaust was not about race. She received a two-week suspension following the heated on-air discussion. However, some critics don’t think that was enough.

There is currently a petition on Change.com which insists Goldberg should be removed from “The View” as a co-host. The petition’s description reads, “Whoopi has made numerous remarks about race that have ruffled feathers. But her most recent comment attacking victims of the Holocaust and the entire Jewish community are disgusting. Apologies are not enough when it comes to things like this. This can and will not be forgotten. We, as Americans, demand that she be fired from the daytime tv show ‘The View’ for her repulsive verbiage and actions.”

The petition, which was created right after “The View” episode revealed Goldberg’s thoughts on the Holocaust, now has more than 45,000 signatures. However, Goldberg has not made a statement about whether or not she will be leaving the show after this season. The latest season will end within the next few weeks.

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg Shares Details About Her Upcoming Film ‘Till’

During an interview with GMA, “The View” co-host spoke about her upcoming project, “Till,” which tells the story of Emmett Till. Till was infamously lynched in 1955 after allegedly whistling at a white woman. “This is a story that people think they know and they know it because they’ve heard half-tales of what went on,” Goldberg explained. “But people forget these are two people: a mother and her son.”

“The View” co-host went on to explain what happened after the incident and how Emmett’s mother reacted. “She said she was not going to close the casket, ” Goldberg explained. “And wanted people to see what they did to her son. It’s a mother’s story.”

According to IMDb, “Till” is the story of Emmett Louis Till. It also features the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son. Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg will portray Till’s grandmother, Alma. Danielle Deadwyler will play Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Others starring in the film are Haley Bennett, Frankie Faison, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Ed Amatrudo.

“Till” is will make a theatrical release on October 14, 2022.