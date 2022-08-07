‘The View’ Fans Think They Know the Next Host To Leave the Show

Days after Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro were named the new permanent hosts on “The View,” fans are now sharing which host they think will leave the daytime talk show next.

According to The Sun, fans believe that Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg may be stepping back from “The View” until they retire. The opinion came after Behar spoke about her involvement on the show during an interview with Entertainment Tonight recently.

“Listen, I’ve been here for 25 years,” the longtime “The View” host declared. “And I’ve had a self-imposed hiatus for two. I just want to point that out. But I was here for most of the time. So the new co-hosts know what to expect from me. I’m me, I’m Joy. People know me. They expect the same thing they’re getting again and again and again.”

“The View” fans also think that ABC News may actually announce Behar’s retirement from the show next season. “I feel like they’re announcing Joy’s retirement when they come back,” one fan predicted. “Because six hosts would be so chaotic.”

Behar also revealed why she has decided to stay on “The View” for so long. “Money. And also geography. I live right close by.”

Joy Behar Reveals How Alyssa Farah Griffin is Different From Former “The View” Host Meghan McCain

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about “The View,” Joy Behar revealed how Alyssa Farah Griffin is different from Meghan McCain, who was on the talk show as the conservative host from 2017 to 2021.

“Alyssa has got a whole different personality,” Behar explained about the new “The View” co-host. “I think it will be smoother, frankly. I think this girl is going to do very well – I call her girl because she’s only 32 years old.”

Behar also gave some advice to the new “The View” co-hosts. “This show is a volleyball game, it’s not a golf game. If you know to hit the ball and wait for it to come back to you, you’ll be fine. That’s the only advice I ever give anybody.”

Meanwhile, McCain had some thoughts about the one conversation with Behar that made her quit “The View.”

During her appearance on the Commentary Magazine podcast, McCain spoke about the conversation she had with her former “The View” co-host. “I finally went back on the show, and the day I went back on the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back.’ I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and crying hysterically.”

The conversation took place while “The View” ladies were discussing whether the country wanted more than two political parties. As things heated up between her and Behar, McCain declared on air, “Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me.”

However, the response from Behar was not what McCain expected. “I did not,” Behar bluntly stated. “I did not miss you. Zero.”

McCain snapped back, “Oh, my God. You know what? That’s so nasty. I was teasing, but you said something rude. Really?”