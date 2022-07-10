‘The View’ Fans Think the Search for a New Co-Host Is Down to Three Candidates

At the beginning of the month, The New York Post obtained information that The View would be adding a conservative co-host to its slate. However, there was no announcement about who that panelist might be. The report stated that fans should expect an announcement before the current season wraps up on August 5.

Fans of the popular show have debated online for over a week now. In the fan community of The View, it seems three candidates, in particular, have emerged as the favorites.

The talk show’s current lineup stars Joy Behar, 79, Whoopi Goldberg, 66, Sara Haines, 44, Sunny Hostin, 53, and guest co-host Ana Navarro-Cardenas, 50.

One potential candidate listed for the job is Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33. Griffin held the position of White House Director of Strategic Communications during the Trump administration.

Another candidate discussed has been Tara Setmayer, 46. Setmayer is a former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill.

The third and final candidate fans think has a real shot is Lindsay Granger. Granger is the host of Daily Blast Live.

Most fans believe Griffin will get the job. Insiders view her as the frontrunner. However, some fans online believe “Tara Setmayer should get the job.” They say this because “she has the best chemistry with the ladies and can disagree agreeably.”

Rumors of Host Changes on ‘The View’

Recently, reports emerged that Joy Behar was planning on retiring at the end of the year. This would be a major shakeup for the show. Behar has hosted the show since 1997, with a small hiatus in that time.

“Fake news,” her rep said of the report. Her representative also noted Behar recently signed another three-year agreement with ABC. The new deal keeps her on The View until 2025.

However, Behar does discuss the reality of retiring from The View at some point in her book. The book is titled Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar wrote then. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point.”

The View co-host further touched on how her increasing age affects her retirement plans. “That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about [it]. But the chances of that happening… You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Other online fan theories believe Whoopi might be leaving the show soon. Goldberg has co-hosted The View since 2007.

This fan theory emerged after a few blunders and insensitive comments from the acclaimed actress. She recently came under fire for comments made about the Holocaust. On air, she said that the Holocaust “was not about race.” She later apologized for her remarks. She was briefly suspended from the show.