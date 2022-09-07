‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Reveals How She ‘Survives’ the Talk Show at 80

The cast of The View has changed numerous times since the popular talk show initially aired in 1997. However, even though we’ve seen plenty of new faces over the years, one remains a constant and that’s longtime host, Joy Behar. Ahead of her 80th birthday, and after officially kicking off the series’ 26th season, Behar spoke out about how she continues to “survive” on The View.

In speaking with ET, Behar said, “Oh, I vent plenty. I vent. If I didn’t vent, I’d never survive here. In any kind of job.”

While we’ve seen some heated arguments and debates take place on air in the past, Behar told the outlet that this year’s crew seems “very cohesive.”

In addition to welcoming back Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin, The View also hired two new permanent hosts this season, including Ana Navaro and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navaro replaced The View alum, Meghan McCain.

Another major factor that’s helped Joy Behar endure so many, often tumultuous, seasons of The View is her delivery. In speaking about the show’s newest addition, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Behar said, “it’s not what you say on this show, it’s how you say it. [Alyssa Farah Griffin is] a conservative. She and I disagree politically, so what? Good. We’re happy to have somebody like that. Just don’t make it personal and don’t be an attack dog, and then I’ll try not to be.”

Joy Behar on Turning 80 Amid ‘The View’s 26th Season

A tough skin isn’t the only positive trait Joy Behar’s developed since debuting on The View in 1997. Despite having more than two decades invested in the long-running talk show, Joy Behar just doesn’t age. In speaking about her upcoming 80th birthday, Behar was not shy about addressing her agelessness.

“I look so good,” the Democratic-leaning TV personality said, “I can’t even deny it at my age anymore. This is what 40 looks like.”

According to the outlet, Behar hasn’t made any birthday plans, however, it’s likely, as we’ve seen in the past, that The View host’s costars will plan something special once her special day arrives.

In reflecting on her 80th birthday, Joy Behar also spoke about the longevity in her job, thanking the show’s creator, Barbara Walters.

“I miss Barbara,” The View star reflected. “I always say, ‘Thank you, Barbara,’ for giving me a job like this that has lasted so many years.”

As mentioned, Joy Behar began her reign on The View in 1997 when it originally aired and—aside from a two-year hiatus in 2013—has remained a consistent voice on the veteran talk show.

“I was just telling somebody else,” Behar added, “to me, longevity is the main thing in this business. Cause you can have a job in a movie, and nobody sees you again, but this longevity is key.”

With season 26 in full swing, be sure to tune in to The View every weekday at 11 a.m. ET.