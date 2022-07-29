‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial.

According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”

However, while discussing the second book she recommended, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb, the show ended with her being cut off mid-sentence.

Behar has notably had some struggles this week on the set. The Sun also reports that following a recent Hot Topics live segment, “The View” co-hosts had an off-camera Q&A session. This happened with the audience while the pre-recorded footage played. A source told the media outlet that during the Q&A, Behar screamed from the stage at a crew member to “hurry up” and begin having the audience ask questions.

Behar also made a nasty comment at Michael Strahan while he was on “The View” promoting “The 100,000 Pyramid.”

Joy Behar Says She Was ‘Glad to Be Fired’ From ‘The View’ in 2013

During a recent interview with TIME, Joy Behar recalled when she was fired from “The View” in 2013. She was a co-host from 1997 to 2013. “I was glad to be fired,” Behar declared. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

Two years after she was fired and had her own daytime talk show, Behar made her return to “The View” and has been a co-host since then. She then shared the reactions of viewers over the years, including critics.

“They don’t like it that I’m a powerful person on ‘The View,’” Behar stated. “[They say] things that they don’t like, but I’m sorry, that is where I’m at.”

Behar also dubbed herself a powerful person on “The View” as well as a comedian holding a microphone. “Too bad.”

Meanwhile, Behar is enjoying her time on “The View” set as she prepares to celebrate her 80th birthday. “I’m sort of on extra time now,” Behar explained, noting she doesn’t have to work or be on TV. “I don’t have to have a microphone. They want to give it to me, I’ll take it.”

When asked if she will miss her time on “The View” when it finally ends, Behar added, “Not really. You know what they say – the show must go off.”