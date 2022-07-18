‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Slams President Biden

The View TV panelist Sunny Hostin is fuming over President Biden’s informal meeting with the Saudi crown prince last week.

On Friday (July 15), Biden flew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed with the hopes that the country would increase its oil capacity and help quell America’s ongoing gas crisis. While there, the two leaders shared a friendly greeting sealed with a fist bump.

The casual bump has since led to a public outcry. Because, in 2018, the prince allegedly ordered the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And many people believe that his past transgression shouldn’t be forgotten or ignored.

Among those people is Sunny Hostin. During today’s installment of The View, she attacked the president’s behavior saying that the gesture was an “unforced error” by Biden. But she was met with a dissenting opinion.

“This is a murderer,” she said of the assassination. “You don’t normalize a murderer by this fist bump. It was the photo op that he wanted, and we’ve normalized these relationships.”

The View’s Joy Behar Defended the Fist Bump

However, Hostin’s co-host Joy Behar saw the meeting differently. And she asked Hostin if it was fair to claim that Biden was normalizing Mohammed.

“Yes, absolutely,” she shot back. “No Joy, this is the rehabilitation that MBS wants and Joe Biden gave that to him.”

Behar defended the actions by claiming that past presidents have had similar relationships with other dangerous world leaders.

“Well, let’s not forget that Trump was pals with Putin, Kim Jong-un,” she said. “He practically had them in the Lincoln Bedroom. I mean, he was really interested in being with those guys. So this is just somebody I think — I mean, I do defend Biden quite a bit, I know.”

“But it’s like, you know, if Manchin and some of these Republicans would allow the industries to just cut back on fossil fuels and get alternative fuels going, he wouldn’t have to, you know, fist bump this guy. Who, by the way, he did say to him, ‘I think that you were responsible for Khashoggi’s death.’ I mean, he did confront him,” she continued.

Through the discussion, most of the other hosts kept their opinions quiet. Though Sara Haines, who has just come back to the series after a positive Covid diagnosis, did add her thoughts.

“So this imagery always bothers me,” she began. “But when you read in further, the reason every president has gone over there is the more important part. This is a chess game when it comes to international relations, it’s not checkers. This is not as simple as it appears in an image.”