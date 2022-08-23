‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Granddaughter Identity Revealed on Celebrity Relative Show

The jig is up! – Amara Skye, the granddaughter of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg was officially identified on the reality TV series Claim to Fame.

During last night’s Claim to Fame episode, one of the fellow contestants guessed that Amara Skye’s celebrity was Whoopi Goldberg. The View co-host’s granddaughter previously discussed her relative to the other contestants, describing her grandmother as being “annoying.”

“Me and my grandma are super close,” Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter stated.“She’s also really a grandmother. People are lucky enough to have them know, grandmothers are annoying and it’s another parent.”

According to USA Today, Amara Skye also was constantly worrying that she might have shared too much about Whoopi Goldberg. “All day, I literally was just like, ‘Oh my God, did I say this? Is she gonna kill me?” Amara Skye said. She also said that Goldberg is “pretty secretive” and explained, “She’ll let you know what she wants and then just do her own thing.”

Amara may have disclosed a little too much about Whoopi Goldberg’s personal life while on the reality series. While confiding in fellow contestant L.C., she revealed, “She had a boyfriend that was, like, 90 years old, and she used to go hang out with him. Some old white man named John, and he was like a billionaire. She used to sneak off and have [sex] appointments randomly.”

In a separate interview, Amara admitted that she may have shared too much of Whoopi Goldberg’s business. “No one knew about that – I barely found out about that. So I was just like, ‘Oh, man. I think I just put my grandma’s business out there, and I don’t really know if she’s going to be OK with this.’ But my grandma’s really, really cool and pretty open. So, I don’t think I did so bad.”

Amara Sky Opens Up About Her Relationship With Grandmother Whoopi Goldberg & Being on ‘Claim To Fame’

While speaking to Essence, Amara Skye opened up about her close relationship with Whoopi Goldberg. “We’re a young family,” Amara explained. “My grandmother’s mother raised me for a bit. My grandmother is a great-grandmother to my daughter. So we’ve created that connection. There’s only five of us in our family. We’re all we’ve got, so we take each other real close.’

Amara also described Whoopi Goldberg as being “everything” to her. “It gets frustrating because it’s like, how am I going to compete with that? But I’m lucky enough to have that. I just feel like people know my grandmother for being Whoopi. She’s iconic, she’s political, everything she says holds water, but that’s the viewer’s eyes.”

To Amara, Whoopi Goldberg is first and foremost her grandmother. She also shared The View co-host’s reaction to her joining Claim to Fame. “She was scared. But after everything went the way that it was supposed to go, she was happy. The best advice she gave me was to just do what [I] gotta do and come back stronger, better, and, you know, prepared [because] this is my big break.”